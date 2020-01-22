Arenado: Comments were 'out of character'

DENVER -- Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado issued a statement to fans on Wednesday night saying his quotes earlier this week were “out of character,” and that he would not speak on his situation with the Rockies anymore. The statement, issued to the Denver Post and tweeted by reporter

DENVER -- Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado issued a statement to fans on Wednesday night saying his quotes earlier this week were “out of character,” and that he would not speak on his situation with the Rockies anymore.

The statement, issued to the Denver Post and tweeted by reporter Patrick Saunders, said, in full:

“There has been a lot of stuff going on that nobody knows about and I was reacting to what was said and was out of character for me because I’m very private with my life. The Rockies have been talking to my agent and me this offseason about a number of things that will remain between us. I will not speak on these things anymore. I’m getting ready for the upcoming season. I’m working hard to get better for my teammates and fans. NA28.”

Reports that the Rockies were listening to trade requests from other teams have dominated the offseason, and there has been some underlying discontent between Arenado and the club.

On Monday, after general manager Jeff Bridich told the Denver Post there would be no trade, Arenado reacted to requests for comment from MLB.com and other outlets, saying there was “disrespect” from the club. Although he didn’t want to go into specifics, he said it was deeper than the trade rumors.

Bridich and the club have not responded to Arenado’s statements from Monday.

Arenado, 28, is in the second year of an eight-year, $260 million contract. After the team went to the postseason in 2017 and 2018, it finished 71-91 last season, the first year of Arenado's deal. The contract includes a complete no-trade provision for Arenado, and it allows him to opt out and become a free agent after the 2021 season.