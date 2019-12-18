Mazara excited to join Sox: 'Change is good'

CHICAGO -- Change is a good thing, according to new White Sox right fielder Nomar Mazara, even if it means leaving a Texas Rangers organization he considered family. “It is good,” said Mazara during a Wednesday evening conference call, coming one week after he was traded to the White Sox

“It is good,” said Mazara during a Wednesday evening conference call, coming one week after he was traded to the White Sox for Minor League outfielder Steele Walker. “I know a lot of people in the White Sox [organization], so I'm really excited.

“I'm looking forward to next season, and a lot of good things are going to happen. You never know where you're going to become a star. If it wasn't in Texas, it can be with the White Sox. I'm in really good shape, and I'm ready to take the next step.”

That next step for Mazara, who turns 25 on April 26, could be in a modified platoon role as the White Sox right fielder. The left-handed hitter has career totals of .271/.337/.462 with 64 home runs, 76 doubles and 240 RBIs over 1,615 plate appearances facing right-handed pitching.

In 574 plate appearances against southpaws, Mazara features a below pedestrian line of .231/.272/.361 to go with 15 homers, 19 double and 68 RBIs. Manager Rick Renteria expressed hope in getting Mazara going against left-handers, but as it stands now, Mazara could get the bulk of playing time vs. righties with someone such as switching-hitting Leury García facing lefties.

García was one of the White Sox players Mazara mentioned as knowing, with Garcia also coming from the Rangers to the White Sox for Alex Rios on Aug. 11, 2013. Garcia enters the 2020 with the longest White Sox tenure of any player on the roster.

Mazara also is familiar with left fielder Eloy Jiménez and new catcher Yasmani Grandal , and spoke of first baseman José Abreu with the same respect as David Ortiz and Albert Pujols, his favorite players growing up. He’s ready to join the young White Sox young core, including Yoán Moncada , Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito , and help push them toward their ultimate goal.

“First of all, a championship. That’s what we dream about. That’s why we work really hard in the offseason,” said Mazara. “I know everybody wants it, even the front office guys and the guys who play on the field. That’s why we get our body in really good shape, to go out there to use everything we can to bring a championship to the team.”

Some compare Mazara’s situation to the Carlos Quentin trade with the D-backs pulled off by the White Sox at the 2007 Winter Meetings. Quentin was a talented outfielder who had played 138 games over two big leagues seasons with Arizona, but didn’t reach his full potential until posting a .965 OPS with 36 homers and 100 RBIs during his first season with the White Sox, even though he didn’t play after Sept. 1 due to a broken right wrist.

Quentin produced 107 homers and an .857 OPS in four White Sox seasons, after helping them win the American League Central during his debut in ’08. As Mazara said, change can be good. It’s a sentiment he’s embraced since getting a call from his agent late last Tuesday.

“I was about to [go to] sleep when my agent called me, and I was like, ‘Why are you calling me so late?’” said Mazara. “Then he told me the heads up that there's something going on right now with the White Sox. He told me they wanted me for a long time. I was like, 'If something happens, it happens.' A change is always good for everybody. I was ready.”