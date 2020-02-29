Cutch: Return is 'all about how I respond'

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- If Andrew McCutchen needed to play on Saturday, he said he believes he could. “But could I play to the best of my ability?” he said on Saturday morning at Spectrum Field. “Probably not. I need to be me, I need to be Andrew McCutchen when I’m

“But could I play to the best of my ability?” he said on Saturday morning at Spectrum Field. “Probably not. I need to be me, I need to be Andrew McCutchen when I’m out there on the field.”

McCutchen is not physically where he wants to be yet. He needs more time, which is why he will not be ready to play by Opening Day on March 26 in Miami. He had ACL surgery on his left knee in June, and said he is making progress and there have been no setbacks. But while he said he is doing some things “really, really well,” there are other things that still need work. Some things he has not tried, like running down balls in the outfield or making the sudden stops and starts in a rundown.

“It doesn’t change how I’m preparing and going about my days,” McCutchen said.

He said he hopes to play in Grapefruit League games before camp breaks on March 23. The Phillies hope he can rejoin the team sometime in April.

McCutchen’s absence from the Opening Day lineup means the Phillies will look to Jay Bruce in left field, or some combination of Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn in left and center. It also opens up a roster spot for an extra outfielder. Kyle Garlick and Nick Williams are on the 40-man roster, which gives them an edge over several non-roster candidates.

But eventually the Phillies need McCutchen back in the lineup. He slashed .256/.378/.457 with a 115 OPS+ in 262 plate appearances before sustaining his injury in June. Phillies leadoff hitters (almost exclusively McCutchen) ranked second in baseball with a .379 on-base percentage and fifth with a 123 wRC+ through June 3, according to FanGraphs. Phillies leadoff hitters ranked 29th with a .295 on-base percentage and tied for 29th with a 79 wRC+ the rest of the season. The inability to find an effective replacement for McCutchen at the top of the lineup helped scuttle the offense over the final four months of the season.

“For all anyone knows, three weeks from now I could [say], ‘I feel great. I’m ready to go,’” McCutchen said. “But it’s all about how I respond to everything, how I feel afterward. … [I] need to be doing everything really well so I can just be myself. Honestly, I feel like I could play right now if I wanted. But I wouldn’t be who I am.

“I see myself [being ready] on March 27 [for the second game of the season]. The trainers and [others], they can tell you what they see. But me, I see myself in Miami on March 27 leading off. I have to do that. That’s me, and that’s what I’m doing to keep going.”