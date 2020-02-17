Notes: Villar to get shot in center

JUPITER, Fla. -- A career middle infielder, Jonathan Villar last year shifted back and forth from second base to shortstop in his final season with the Orioles. The Marlins have other plans for the speedy 28-year-old. During Spring Training, they intend to work Villar in center field, a position he

The Marlins have other plans for the speedy 28-year-old. During Spring Training, they intend to work Villar in center field, a position he has seen big league action in eight games in his seven-year career.

“We’re going to mess around with center field, and see if that’s a position he can handle,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said on Monday, the first day of full-squad workouts. “You kind of look at Jonathan, and you really feel like he’s the best athlete on the field. You watch him play, and the energy and the movement. You really do feel like this is the best athlete on the field. So, we’re going to give it a shot.”

The decision sends a couple of signals. First, they are trying to maximize their offense, and Villar projects to lead off.

Secondly, it reaffirms that Lewis Brinson , who was projected to be the center fielder of the future when he was acquired from the Brewers as part of the Christian Yelich trade, will have to play his way onto the Opening Day roster.

Brinson has struggled in his first two seasons with Miami, hitting .173 in 75 games a year ago with no home runs and 15 RBIs.

Villar, a switch-hitter, hit .274 with 24 homers, 73 RBIs and 40 stolen bases last year, and last appeared in center field in 2017. He has played a total of 13 games in the outfield.

“We think he fits there with our club and our pieces,” Mattingly said. “It would be great, if he’s able to pick that up. Again, we’ve got Spring Training to see that. He’s not played a lot of outfield.”

Villar started in 85 games last year at second base, and 73 at shortstop.

On Monday, he was working at second base with Isan Díaz .

“We know he can play short,” Mattingly said. “We know he can play second. He’s played some third. So, there’s options with whatever way we go. But, I think we’re going to see what center field looks like. We’ve talked with Jonathan about it.”

Villar is open to playing wherever if it helps the team.

“I’m here for the team,” Villar said. “They want to see if I can play center field. I’ll try. I want to play every day, and help the team. In whatever situation, if I can play another position, I’ll do it.”

Super utility Berti

A player viewed as a secret weapon is all-purpose, Jon Berti .

Berti opened eyes a year ago, hitting .273 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

The 30-year-old projects to play regularly, pretty much all over the diamond. If Villar struggles in center, Berti will play some more center. He also will be used in the infield, backing up at short and second.

Berti has a chance to play pretty much every day, but exactly where could change daily.

Keeping up with Kemp

Being around a youthful roster is energizing to outfielder Matt Kemp . The 35-year-old three-time All-Star is in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Kemp has an excellent chance to make the club, if he shows he still has something left in the tank. In 2018, for instance, he was an All-Star with the Dodgers in a year many questioned if he would even make the team.

Back in 2006 and 2007, Kemp was the up-and-coming young star with the Dodgers. Now, he’s the veteran who will help set an example for Miami’s young players.

“When I was coming up with the Dodgers, when I was younger, we had a lot of guys that were really good,” Kemp said. “They made Spring Training a lot more exciting, a lot more fun. It pushed everybody. I feel like competition in Spring Training is really good for a team. It brings the team together.”

Up next

Full-squad workouts got underway on Monday with an afternoon workout at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex. On Tuesday, the routine shifts back to the morning. Practice will begin about 9:30 a.m. ET, and it is open to the public.