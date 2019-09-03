Brewers close to deal for Narvaez (report)

MILWAUKEE -- Two weeks after Yasmani Grandal signed with the White Sox, the Brewers reportedly were closing in on a trade for his replacement: Mariners catcher Omar Narváez. MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal reported early Thursday morning that the Brewers would send at least one Minor League player to the Mariners

MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal reported early Thursday morning that the Brewers would send at least one Minor League player to the Mariners for 27-year-old Narváez, a good left-handed hitter with defensive limitations who is just entering the first of three arbitration years. The clubs have not confirmed or commented on the report.

Narváez was Seattle’s most consistent hitter last year, slashing .278/.353/.460 with 22 home runs and a weighted runs created plus of 119 that ranked fourth-best among catchers who made at least 300 plate appearances, just behind Grandal’s 121.

So why was Grandal worth 5.2 wins above replacement (Fangraphs measure) compared to Narváez’s 1.8? Defense. Narváez ranked near the bottom of baseball’s catchers in total defense (-12.3 fielding runs above average was fourth-worst in MLB at the position), including in pitch framing, according to metrics available at Fangraphs and Baseball Prospectus. Narváez’s -20 defensive runs saved in 2019 was second-worst among MLB catchers. He has thrown out 21 percent of would-be basestealers in his career, including 18 percent in 2019.

The Brewers do have a solid defender to pair with Narváez in veteran Manny Piña, who presumably will form the other half of a left-right platoon. The Brewers picked up Piña’s $1.85 million club option on Oct. 31.

Narváez is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, so his salary is set to rise significantly from the $581,200 he earned last year. He’s not projected to reach free agency until the 2022-23 offseason.