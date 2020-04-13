O's provide encouraging update on Mancini

One month since Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor in his colon, Orioles general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias said Monday the star outfielder is “in a really good spot to make a 100 percent recovery,” though he cautioned that recovery could be lengthy. Speaking

Speaking on a video conference call with reporters from his home office, Elias spoke on a variety of topics regarding the state of the Orioles during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the first orders of business he referenced was Mancini, who Elias has been in contact with regularly during the shutdown.

“He’s doing well,” Elias said. “He had a major procedure and a major life event. His recovery is a long one and a serious one, but his health status, personally, the way the operation went and the demographics -- age and health-wise -- he resides in put him in a really good spot to make a 100 percent recovery from both a general health standpoint and a baseball sense. But it’s going to take some time.”

While Elias cautioned “it’s very hard for me to put his recovery timeline in the context of a baseball season” given the current shutdown, he said any timeline for Mancini would be measured in “months rather than weeks.” Mancini left the team on March 7 after a colonoscopy revealed the cause for the lethargy and general sickness Mancini had struggled through for most of Spring Training. He had the tumor removed March 12, the same day camp was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mancini, 28, was coming off a season in which he’d blossomed into the Orioles' top everyday player, hitting .291 with 35 home runs and a 135 OPS+. The Orioles have expressed optimism regarding his recovery since the operation, and Mancini thanked his family, friends, fans and teammates for “the outpouring of love and support I have received” via a team-issued statement at the time.

“It’s going to be a months-long process,” Elias said. “But we are totally confident in his recovery and eventual comeback,”

Elias’s comments provided the first public update on Mancini since the outfielder released a video from his hospital bed on March 14.