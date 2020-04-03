O's prospect shows off unreal arm strength

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez is definitely social distancing -- and in style. It was no secret Rodriguez, the No. 11 overall Draft pick in 2018 and the O's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, had a live arm. But did you know it was this live, like, long-toss-over-a-lake live? It

It was no secret Rodriguez, the No. 11 overall Draft pick in 2018 and the O's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, had a live arm. But did you know it was this live, like, long-toss-over-a-lake live?

It apparently is, according to the video Rodriguez posted to his Twitter account on Thursday night. The clip shows Rodriguez crow-hopping to the edge of a verdant pond and unleashing a throw that clears the distant shore.

“East Texas long toss #QuarantineLife,” Rodriguez called it simply.

The remarkable video spawned all sorts of reaction on social media, from inside the Orioles' organization and out. Former top overall pick and current MASN analyst Ben McDonald even chimed in.

Pitching is the strength of Baltimore’s improving farm system, and Rodriguez is arguably its highest-upside arm. The 20-year-old righty has simply dominated since signing for $4.3 million out of Central Heights High School (Nacogdoches, Texas), breezing through rookie ball in 2018 and the Class A South Atlantic League in '19 for a combined 10-6 Minor League record and 2.46 ERA in 29 games (28 starts). Rodriguez, the No. 36 overall prospect, was poised to begin '20 at Class A Advanced Frederick.

