Cuteness overload: Ruiz reads bedtime stories
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz is making the most of his extra time at home with his infant son, Luca James -- and he welcomed others to follow along virtually with a bedtime story on Tuesday. The O's tweeted a video Tuesday night of Ruiz reading "Animal Babies" to Luca, though
The O's tweeted a video Tuesday night of Ruiz reading "Animal Babies" to Luca, though the 9-month-old didn't appear quite ready to fall asleep yet.
Ruiz's wife, Michelle, gave birth to Luca, the couple's first child, on July 27 last year. Ruiz provided the family with another unforgettable memory just two weeks later, hitting a pinch-hit solo homer on Aug. 10 in his first big league at-bat as a father.
“Daddy life ain’t no joke,” Ruiz said at the time. “She’s crushing being a mom. It makes my life a lot easier, and takes a lot of things off my mind when I get to the field.”
Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.