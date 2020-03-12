Mancini recovering post-surgery to remove tumor

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon on Thursday, according to the team. The following statements were issued by the club and Mancini: "Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery today to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was

"Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery today to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy. Lab results and the timetable for Trey’s recovery will not be known until next week. In the interim, Trey and his family continue to appreciate the respect for his privacy."

“The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better,” Mancini said. "I have the best family, friends, fans and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

Once there is more clarity, I will be sure to keep everyone updated over the next few days. I look forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon! — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) March 8, 2020

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can't wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible," said Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.

Mancini left the team last weekend after the colonoscopy revealed the tumor.

A lineup fixture since debuting in the final weeks of the 2016 season, Mancini, 27, emerged as the Orioles’ top offensive player in 2019, when he hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. The former eighth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013 set career highs in nearly every major offensive category and finished as Baltimore’s leader for the season in doubles, homers, RBIs, OBP, slugging percentage, weighted on-base average, weighted runs-created plus, isolated slugging and total bases.

Mancini is a career .276 hitter with 86 home runs and a .819 OPS across just more than three full Major League seasons. He has grown into the undisputed face of the Orioles and a clubhouse leader during their much-publicized rebuild, and remains under club control through the 2022 season.

This spring, Mancini was slowed early in camp due to flu-like symptoms that went around Baltimore’s clubhouse, but felt well enough to debut in the club’s second Grapefruit League game. He accumulated 14 at-bats over five spring games before being lifted from the Orioles’ 3-3 tie with the Rays on March 3. Mancini did not accompany the club on its subsequent road trip to the east coast of Florida, and underwent a colonoscopy at some point that week.

He tweeted the following shortly after leaving the club on March 7:

“I want to express my heartfealt gratitude to everyone for their kind sentiments and well wishes,” Mancini tweeted. “It further drives home the fact that I am surrounded by the best family, friends/teammates, and fans that I could ever ask for. Once there is more clarity, I will be sure to keep everyone updated over the next few days. I look forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon.”

