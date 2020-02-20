O's to play Mets in exhibition at Naval Academy

The Orioles on Thursday announced that the club will play the New York Mets in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24, at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Prior to the game, players and staff from

The Orioles on Thursday announced that the club will play the New York Mets in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24, at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Prior to the game, players and staff from both teams will visit with representatives from the Naval Academy and tour the academy facilities.

The Naval Academy and the Orioles will distribute complimentary tickets to Midshipmen, as well as select members of the U.S. Navy. The game is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. ET and will air on 105.7 The Fan and the Orioles Radio Network. Tickets for the game will not be available to the public, but select Birdland Members will receive a unique opportunity to access a limited number of remaining tickets.

The Orioles announced a multi-dimensional partnership with the United States Naval Academy in early 2018. The club hosted an Army vs. Navy baseball doubleheader at Oriole Park in March 2018 and the Major League team visited the Naval Academy facilities in Annapolis in March 2019.

In addition to the game in Annapolis, the Orioles will host the Mets at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. on Monday March 23. The club’s Grapefruit League season, which features 17 home dates in Sarasota, will open at home on Sunday, February 23 against the Boston Red Sox. Visit orioles.com/spring for more information. The 2020 season marks the Orioles’ 11th consecutive Spring Training season in Sarasota and the club’s 10th at renovated Ed Smith Stadium. The Orioles will open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, March 26 against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.