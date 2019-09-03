Top 10 Orioles games of the decade
BALTIMORE -- It’s been a transformative, at-times dramatic decade for the Orioles, who began and closed the 2010s in rebuilding cycles. In between, from 2012-16, they won more games than any team in the American League, resulting in three postseason appearances and the lion’s share of the franchise’s best moments this century.
Now with the end of the decade drawing near, those are the days that dominate as we take a stroll down memory lane. Below are the 10 most memorable Orioles games of the 2010s:
1. 2014 ALDS Game 2
Orioles 7, Tigers 6
Oct. 3, 2014
American League East champs for the first time in 17 years, the Orioles arrived in the postseason to find a three-headed monster standing in their way: Detroit’s vaunted rotation of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price, all former Cy Young Award winners. After getting through Scherzer, the Orioles found themselves down three runs in the eighth in Game 2, six outs away from heading back to Detroit with the series tied.
They instead went with a commanding 2-0 lead because of
2. 2014 ALDS Game 3
Orioles 2, Tigers 1
Oct. 5, 2014
… Two days later, they used
3. American League Wild Card Game
Orioles 5, Rangers 1
Oct. 5, 2012
The first-ever American League Wild Card Game also marked the Orioles’ entrance to their first postseason in 15 years, since all the way back in 1997. They’d logged 14 consecutive losing seasons before going 93-69 in 2012 behind a budding young core of
To do so they tabbed
4. 2012 ALDS Game 2
Orioles 3, Yankees 2
Oct. 8, 2012
To earn their first postseason victory in 15 years, the Orioles had to wait out a 40-minute rain delay before keeping the announced crowd of 47,817 on the edge of their seat all evening. When the dust cleared, they’d gotten six-plus innings from Wei-Yin Chen, and RBI hits from Davis and Mark Reynolds to outlast Andy Pettitte. It was a preview of things to come -- each of the final four games of the series would be decided by two runs or less.
5. 2012 ALDS Game 4
Orioles 2, Yankees 1 (13 innings)
Oct. 11, 2012
Talk about tense. Talk about a nail-biter. Facing elimination at Yankee Stadium, the Orioles came out on top when JJ Hardy’s 13th-inning RBI double put them ahead in the longest postseason game in franchise history. Hardy’s game-winning hit broke a 2-2 tie that the O’s and Yanks had been locked in for six innings; Baltimore’s bullpen would eventually log seven scoreless innings to seal the win. It brought the ALDS back to Baltimore for a decisive Game 5, which the Yankees won, 3-1.
6. 2014 AL East clincher
Orioles 8, Blue Jays 2
Sept. 16, 2014
To secure their first playoff berth in 15 years in 2012, the Orioles had to play until the season’s final week. Two years later, they wrapped up their first division title since 1997 early. With two weeks remaining until October, the Orioles topped the Blue Jays to ensure their ninth AL East crown in team history. They’d go on to win 96 games – their most of the decade.
7. 2014 ALDS Game 1
Orioles 12, Tigers 3
Oct. 2, 2014
Before Young’s double secured Game 2 of the ALDS and the Orioles clinched the series in Game 3, they had to get through Max Scherzer, knowing Verlander and Price loomed behind him. They didn’t do so easily, but by the time Scherzer exited in the eighth, they’d pieced five runs together against the reigning AL Cy Young winner. They’d add five more in the eighth inning after Scherzer departed to cruise to an easy Game 1 victory. The 12 runs the Orioles scored were the most in a postseason game in franchise history.
8. Orioles tie MLB record with 8 HRs
Orioles 19, Phillies 3
June 16, 2015
The Orioles were a .500 team in 2015, but they could hit. The O’s scored at least 18 runs in three different games that season, including this notable slugfest against the Phillies. Six Orioles went deep on this day --
9. Bundy's complete-game one-hitter
Aug. 29, 2017
Orioles 4, Mariners 0
The Orioles haven’t thrown a no-hitter since 1991, but they managed six 1-hitters this decade. All but two were combined efforts: Jason Hammel’s June 2012 gem against the Braves and this complete-game masterpiece spun by
10. O's top Halos in marathon matchup
July 25, 2019
Orioles 10, Angels 8 (16 innings)
Tucked into a tough rebuilding year was arguably the best game of 2019 league-wide: a marathon, bullpen-draining, back-and-forth 16-inning affair between the Orioles and Angels in Anaheim. The two teams had already played for six-plus hours and traded multiple leads before the game turned historic.
Then, starved for pitching, manager Brandon Hyde turned to outfielder-turned-mop-up-position-player-pitcher
