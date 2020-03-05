Mercado exits game after diving catch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Indians had one guarantee about their outfield coming into Spring Training: Oscar Mercado would earn one of the three starting jobs. But now, the club has to hope that’s not in question.

Mercado made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball in center field in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game against the Giants, but as he made contact with the ground, he got his left wrist stuck underneath his body and immediately grabbed it in pain.

As he rolled in the outfield grass, the Indians’ medical staff ran out to meet him and helped him to his feet. He walked back to the Tribe’s dugout with his glove arm tucked tightly against his body. He was replaced the following inning with Connor Marabell in center. The Indians have not released an update on Mercado’s status.