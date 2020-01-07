Here's how Albies celebrated his birthday ...
Ozzie Albies turned 23 in style on Tuesday, thanks to a little help from some friends. The Braves second baseman -- a Curacao native -- celebrated his birthday surrounded by players from the Curacao youth baseball team.
How's @ozzie spending his 23rd birthday?— MLB (@MLB) January 7, 2020
With the kids of Curaçao baseball. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ihq4HOAtWD
"I don't even know what to do," Albies said, laughing, as the kids presented him with a large cake and sang him a Papiamento rendition of "Happy Birthday."
David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.