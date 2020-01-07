Here's how Albies celebrated his birthday ...

 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
By David Adler @_dadler
6:36 PM EST

Ozzie Albies turned 23 in style on Tuesday, thanks to a little help from some friends. The Braves second baseman -- a Curacao native -- celebrated his birthday surrounded by players from the Curacao youth baseball team.

"I don't even know what to do," Albies said, laughing, as the kids presented him with a large cake and sang him a Papiamento rendition of "Happy Birthday."

