Sandoval, T. Anderson rehabs ahead of schedule
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Panda could be in store for some Cactus League action this spring. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said infielder Pablo Sandoval, who returned to the Giants on a Minor League deal last week, is ahead of schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Panda could be in store for some Cactus League action this spring.
President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said infielder
“He may need some time to build up defensively, even beyond Opening Day,” Zaidi said Thursday. “There's still plenty of time, so there's kind of a range of outcomes. Right now, we're targeting him being at 100 percent, hitting and defensively, maybe about a month or so into the season, but that can certainly be accelerated if he does well.”
Left-hander
“When we first acquired him, we thought this was going to be more of a midseason return and that he would likely start the year on the 60-day [injured list],” Zaidi said. “But he's progressing well enough to where we think he may be back before then, so he's not an obvious 60-day candidate. He may be ready to start ramping up in games at the end of March at some point. That's probably the best-case scenario. He's doing well enough now where there's at least a chance that he's able to pitch in the first couple months of the season.”
Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.