Padres' Top 5 shortstops: Cassavell's take
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings are for fun and debate purposes only. If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
But as of right now, the best shortstop in Padres history is...
1. Khalil Greene, 2003-08
Key fact: Greene's 84 homers are more than double the next highest Padres shortstop. In fact, Greene owns five of the seven double-digit homer seasons for a shortstop in franchise history
Greene endured a sophomore slump the following season, but went 4-for-10 with a pair of doubles in the 2005 NL Division Series. Then he racked up 6.1 WAR over the following two years, while showcasing an excellent glove.
"He was real quiet, kind of a shy guy off the field, but he really was spectacular," said Mark Loretta, Greene's double-play partner (and our top-ranked Padres second baseman). "It was so fun to play alongside him. There were times I'd think, ‘There's not a chance in hell he'll get the ball,’ and he'd get it, then get it to me quickly in time to turn a double play. I always had to be on my toes."
Greene's tenure in San Diego ended unceremoniously after a slow start to the 2008 season. Frustration mounting, Greene broke his hand punching a storage box and missed the remainder of the season before a trade to the Cardinals that winter.
Greene never reached the heights many envisioned for him in 2004. But he remains beloved in San Diego for a thrilling six-year tenure. Until another dazzling rookie burst onto the scene in '19, no other shortstop in Padres history had a peak comparable to Greene's. That peak -- plus his impact on one of the most successful eras in Padres history -- lands Greene atop this list.
2. Ozzie Smith, 1978-81
Key fact: The first two of Smith's 13 straight Gold Glove Awards came in San Diego
3. Garry Templeton, 1982-91
Key fact: Templeton easily leads all Padres shortstops in hits (1,135), runs (430), RBIs (427) and games (1,286)
Depending on your perspective, Garry Templeton either belongs at the top of this list or here in third. He never reached the peak seasons of Greene or Smith. But his steady presence at shortstop was crucial in the Padres' run to the 1984 NL pennant. The following season would be Templeton's best, too, as he batted .282/.332/.377 and reached his only All-Star Game as a Padre. Templeton would spend parts of 10 seasons in San Diego, finishing with a .252 batting average and a .632 OPS. In the process, he became the leader in virtually every counting stat at the position in the team's history.
4. Tony Fernandez, 1991-92
Key fact: Fernandez’s .274 batting average is highest among Padres shortstops with at least 1,000 plate appearances
5. Fernando Tatis Jr., 2019-present
Key fact: Tatis has played only 84 games, yet he already ranks fifth in WAR among Padres who played at least half their games at shortstop
