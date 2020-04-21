Padres vs. Padres -- Drafting 2 all-time teams

With no live Padres games, we thought we'd fill the void by debating the ultimate Padres game: a matchup between two teams composed of the greatest players in franchise history. To help pick these (totally hypothetical) teams, we've enlisted Padres broadcaster Jesse Agler. There’s no actual game to be played,

AJ Cassavell (MLB.com Padres beat reporter): Hi Jesse, thanks for playing! I'll keep the format as simple as possible: You and I are drafting two teams, schoolyard style. We're playing one game, winner take all. Our available talent pool is every player in Padres history -- at their peak with the Padres.

Agler: AJ! Thank you! Hope everyone is staying as safe and healthy (and sane!) as possible right now. Appreciate you including me in this, and I look forward to my Padres Super Team stomping yours.

Cassavell: Before we get started, let's nail down the format. We'll draft 12-man rosters, then create a nine-man lineup with a three-man pitching staff. We’re judging these players based solely on their peak with the Padres. (So feel free to draft Greg Maddux, but you aren’t getting the Cy Young version.) As our esteemed guest, you get the first pick -- and I think I have an idea who you’ll be taking.

With the No. 1 pick, Team Agler selects: Tony Gwynn, OF

Agler: Mr. Padre. Enough said? Enough said. We all pretty much know the numbers. A legendary figure and player and the ultimate no-brainer!

With the No. 2 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Kevin Brown, RHP

Cassavell: You had it easy. Meanwhile, I can already hear the second-guessing. (Brown isn’t exactly a franchise icon like Gwynn.) But if we’re playing one game of baseball, I want an ace on the mound, and peak Kevin Brown is that ace. His 1998 season is probably the best for a pitcher in franchise history. Then he elevated his game in the postseason. I want that guy taking the ball.

With the No. 3 pick, Team Agler selects: Dave Winfield, OF

Agler: I figured you’d go outside the box like that! But I see where your head is at. Luckily I have Gwynn and now fellow Hall of Famer Dave Winfield to try to knock that sinker around. I suppose Dave will end up either in center field, left field or as my DH, depending on how this progresses. But I’m liking my early outfield depth and middle of the order here.

With the No. 4 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Ken Caminiti, 3B

Cassavell: You’re already building a juggernaut in the middle of that order, so I can’t let Caminiti fall to you at 5. His 1996 season might be the best non-Gwynn season in franchise history. Throw in his Gold Glove-caliber defense, and I’m happy to have Caminiti covering Tony’s beloved 5.5 hole.

With the No. 5 pick, Team Agler selects: Greg Vaughn, OF

Agler: Is it crazy to go with another outfielder? Not when that man is Greg Vaughn! Chicks dig the long ball, and so do analytics, so I love the idea of him hitting back to back with Winnie.

With the No. 6 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Trevor Hoffman, RHP

Cassavell: Not crazy at all. Late-90s Vaughn was ridiculous. I need to find a way to stifle that offense, and I think I know how: Say what you will about the value of a closer, but in a winner-take-all setting, I feel very comfortable with Hoffman at the back-end.

With the No. 7 pick, Team Agler selects: Steve Finley, OF

Agler: Oh, yes, pitching. I should probably grab some of that. But first! How about another outfielder? I figure I can stick this guy in center, flank him with Tony and Winfield and use Vaughn as my designated hitter. One of the studliest guys of his era, welcome to Team Agler, Mr. Steve Finley.

With the No. 8 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS

Cassavell: That’s a sneaky good pick, Jesse. Finley might be the best value selection in this entire draft. I was really hoping to snag him later. His peak is way higher than any other Padres center fielder, giving you a huge edge at a premium position. But I’m going to use that same logic here for Tatis. He’s only played 84 games, but he already has the highest peak of any Padres shortstop. (Plus, I have a hunch this pick is going to age well.)

With the No. 9 pick, Team Agler selects: Goose Gossage, RHP

Agler: I’m having way more fun with this than should be allowed. And I suppose the time has come to add some arms. You went with Trevor, which I respect, but how about an elite closer who can go two or three innings if needed? Give me the Goose!

With the No. 10 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Gary Sheffield, 3B/OF

Cassavell: Not totally sure where he’s going to play, but I want Sheffield’s bat in my lineup. Maybe DH? Maybe outfield? (I know he didn’t play outfield in San Diego, but we have the benefit of hindsight, and we know he can do it!)

With the No. 11 pick, Team Agler selects: Randy Jones, LHP

Agler: Ah, for the first time you have managed to out-maneuver me. That’s where I was going next for sure. I was going to stick him at third, which you don’t have the luxury of doing. Do you lose points for playing guys out of position? I have the back end of my 'pen pretty well sorted, so I think it’s time to shore up the first nine innings (or 10, or 11 if needed) by calling on the little lefty. Randy Jones is one of my favorite human beings and was a dominant force on the mound, bringing some of the best hitters of his era to their knees. (Pete Rose hit .183 against him in almost 100 career ABs.) If this is one game, winner-take-all, I love being able to roll with RJ and Goose.

With the No. 12 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Mark Davis, LHP

Cassavell: I went pitching early and often, yet you’ve still got a pretty strong 1-2 punch. Anyway, I’m going to need to balance Brown and Hoffman with a left-hander. So how about a Cy Young Award winning reliever who can go multiple innings? I’m confident Brown can go eight and give the ball to Hoffman. But I might need to call on Davis in a pinch against Gwynn -- or any other lefties you’ve got.

With the No. 13 pick, Team Agler selects: Roberto Alomar, 2B

Agler: I don’t have any infielders yet, do I? With RJ on the mound, I’m going to get a lot of ground balls, so let’s pick up another Cooperstown guy and plug in Alomar at second base. I know the bulk of his career was spent away from San Diego, but he still put up some legit numbers when he broke into the bigs with the Padres.

With the No. 14 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Adrián González, 1B

Cassavell: You’ve got the huge edge in the outfield. But I like where my infield is headed, even if you’ve got Alomar. I now have Caminiti and Tatis throwing across to González – arguably the franchise’s best all-time first baseman both offensively and defensively.

With the No. 15 pick, Team Agler selects: Benito Santiago, C

Agler: Yeah, that’s pretty formidable, for sure. I’m kind of shocked Adrián went this low. That’s maybe a bad job by us. Anyway, to paraphrase Casey Stengel, I’m going to have a lot of passed balls if I don’t pick up a catcher, so how about another stud that left Mission Valley long before he should have: 1987 National League Rookie of the Year Benito Santiago.

With the No. 16 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Fred McGriff, 1B

Cassavell: Man, I really wanted Santiago here! Guess it’s time to start thinking game theory. You’ve already got three outfielders and a DH, so outfielders will be available for me later. I’ve decided I’m putting Sheffield in right, so I’ll take McGriff and let him DH.

With the No. 17 pick, Team Agler selects: Ozzie Smith, SS

Agler: Call me after, we can talk trade. I can help you fill some of those holes on your roster. Crime Dog is a great pick, though. Respect. Remember all that talk about ground balls? With Alomar at second, I think Ozzie Smith would fit very, very nicely at short. He can hit down in the order on my juggernaut, and good luck getting anything through the middle of the field.

With the No. 18 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Nate Colbert, 1B/OF

Cassavell: Since you scooped up all the outfielders, why not take another first baseman? I know, I’m putting a lot of pressure on my center fielder. But I really like Colbert’s righty power bat in the middle of my lineup. I’ll stick him in left field (and hope I’m not sacrificing too much on defense).

With the No. 19 pick, Team Agler selects: Manny Machado, 3B

Agler: Your bulking up on corner infielders early has put me in a pretty good position: I can take Manny freaking Machado at 19. You know, the superstar third baseman who last year signed the biggest contract in franchise history? Yes, him. I’ll take him. Weird having him play against Tatis, but this is what the world has come to.

With the No. 20 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Kevin McReynolds, OF

Cassavell: Machado, Smith and Alomar? Good thing the Team Cassavell coaching staff has placed a huge emphasis on launch angle. If we hit anything on the ground, it’s an out. I’ll take McReynolds here -- really the only option in center after Finley.

With the No. 21 pick, Team Agler selects: Ryan Klesko, 1B/OF

Agler: I’ve got three absolute studs on the infield, so how about adding more pop to the middle of the order? Klesko averaged 26 homers per season in his career and had one of his 30-homer years with the Padres in '01. I also considered Steve Garvey here, but I like the lefty bat against Brown.

With the No. 22 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Mark Loretta, 2B

Cassavell: A Gold Glover like Alomar fits nicely if you’ve got Jones on the mound. But I’ll take Loretta’s Padres peak over Alomar’s. Loretta’s 2004 season is the best ever for a Padres second baseman, and his .314 average over three years in San Diego ranks second in franchise history behind Gwynn.

With the No. 23 pick, Team Agler selects: Kirby Yates, RHP

Agler: Let’s see, how about a guy who led the league in saves last year and did so with a microscopic ERA in an era in which everyone seems to be hitting 20-plus homers. Yes indeed, I think Yates would fit in nicely in my bullpen alongside Mr. Gossage. Of course, Randy’s not going to want to give up the ball, but I need to do what’s best for the club if we get into a pinch. I can have those tough conversations with him if I need to.

With the No. 24 pick, Team Cassavell selects: Terry Kennedy, C

Cassavell: Jesse, I have a hard time envisioning you telling Randy that he’s getting the early hook. Then again, I don’t feel great about doing the same to Brown. Maybe that’s why we passed on Jake Peavy. He’d obviously make an excellent long man, but I’m confident Jones and Brown are both working deep into this game. With the last pick, I’ll take Kennedy, who has some big-game experience and whose Padres tenure is nearly on par with Santiago’s. Now it’s time to fill out a lineup card...

Team Agler

1. Alomar, 2B

2. Gwynn, RF

3. Winfield, LF

4. Vaughn, DH

5. Machado, 3B

6. Klesko, 1B

7. Finley, CF

8. Santiago, C

9. Smith, SS

Starter: Jones, LHP

Bullpen: Gossage, RHP; Yates, RHP

Agler: Looking at this in 1-9 fashion I’m feeling even better than I was a few minutes ago, and I was already plenty excited. Alomar and Gwynn are on-base machines at the top, and then HERE COMES THE THUNDER, AJ! My 7-8-9 guys could all hit near the top of the order and I’m not sure it would really change much. Kevin Brown was a beast in ‘98, but I feel like I’ve put a group of guys together that can really make him sweat.

As for the pitching and defense, my eight position players combined to win 47 (!!!!) Gold Glove Awards. Forty. Seven. In fact, Klesko is the only guy to not have won any.

I’ve got pitching, defense, power and on-base skills. So, like I said, feel free to give me a call if you want to talk trade. I’m sure I could help you try and shore things up a bit.

Team Cassavell

1. Tatis, SS

2. McGriff, DH

3. Caminiti, 3B

4. Sheffield, RF

5. González, 1B

6. Colbert, LF

7. Loretta, 2B

8. Kennedy, C

9. McReynolds, CF

Starter: Brown, RHP

Bullpen: Hoffman, RHP; Davis, LHP

Cassavell: Your lineup is deeper, but I like Brown and Hoffman against all those guys. (OK, maybe not all of them. Gwynn batted .423 lifetime against Brown, and he’s totally going 3-for-4 with at least one triple against my shaky outfield.)

But as deep as your lineup is, I’m confident my top six can create runs, too. Tatis is a monster on the bases, and McGriff is tied with Gwynn for best Padres OBP among everyone taken here. Then, I’ve got some all-time great RBI threats behind those two.

Defensively, you’ve got a huge edge. But you’re going to need that edge with Jones pitching to contact. I’m counting on Brown and Hoffman to rack up K's. That said, I might take you up on a trade. I only have one everyday outfielder (and I don’t think our rules will allow me to claim Rickey Henderson off waivers). McGriff is officially on the trade block.

Agler: You’re asking a lot of Brown, but that’s exactly what the '98 team did and it worked out pretty well for them. This was fun, man.

Cassavell: Hey, if we can’t have baseball games, we can at least dream up a hypothetical baseball game and let people argue about it! Thanks again, Jesse.

And what say you, Padres fans: Are you taking #TeamAgler or #TeamCassavell?

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.