Source: Padres, 2B Dozier agree to Minors deal

The Padres and free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier have agreed to a Minor League deal that includes an invitation to San Diego’s Spring Training, a source told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. The Padres have not announced the deal, though Dozier was given a locker in the Padres’ clubhouse prior to their Spring Training matchup against the Brewers on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Dozier played in 135 games for the World Series champion Nationals last season, finishing with 20 homers and a .771 OPS. He spent most of his first eight Major League campaigns with the Twins before Minnesota traded him to the Dodgers prior to Los Angeles’ run to the 2018 World Series. He’s hit at least 20 homers in six seasons, and owns a career .442 slugging percentage. Dozier earned his lone All-Star Game selection with the Twins in ‘15, and he clubbed a career-high 42 homers the following year.

Jurickson Profar is currently the Padres’ projected starter at second base, followed by utility infielder Greg Garcia.