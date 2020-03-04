Players will talk: Which Padres have impressed?
PEORIA, Ariz. -- The first half of Spring Training has gone smoothly in Padres camp, to say the least. The Friars are 9-1, they've mostly avoided injuries, and they rank toward the top of the Cactus League in nearly every statistical category -- hitting and pitching.
It's easy to look at those numbers and find a few standout performers. But Spring Training isn't always about the numbers. So MLB.com asked 10 Padres veterans -- five pitchers and five hitters -- who has impressed them the most this spring. (A couple of those veterans offered multiple answers, bringing our vote total to 12.)
Here are the results of that survey:
Jake Cronenworth, INF/RHP: three votes
When the Padres traded for
Quote: "He's just a really good athlete, which makes him good at a lot of different things. It just seems like he's under control at all times. He's never out of his element. He does it all. It's hard to make everything look natural, and he makes it all look natural -- hitting, pitching, fielding." -- Craig Stammen
Wil Myers, OF: two votes
This isn't the first time
Quote: "Wil's that X factor. [Shoot], man, this dude's motivated." -- Pham
MacKenzie Gore, LHP: two votes
Quote: "With MacKenzie, you notice the work ethic. It's really good." -- Matt Strahm
Javy Guerra, RHP: one vote
The Padres are in a tricky spot with
Quote: "He's just improving. He's got an electric arm, and he's grasping the concept of being able to pitch. What he's done in a year is pretty impressive." -- Kirby Yates
Taylor Trammell, OF: one vote
Through eight Cactus League games,
Quote: "I love his swing, for sure, and he plays hard. ... I haven't faced him. But I just really like his swing. It's sweet and quick." -- Strahm
Tommy Pham, OF: one vote
Pham has been limited early in camp as he works his way back from a UCL sprain. But he came to the Padres renowned for his work ethic, and he hasn't disappointed. When he missed a few days of swinging with oblique soreness, Pham still made a point to stand in the box and track pitches during bullpen sessions. He also spends plenty of time during batting practice taking live reads in left field.
Quote: "I had never seen him up close. Seeing him here, the way he works, it's been really impressive. It's pretty obvious why we acquired him." -- Myers
Jason Vosler, INF: one vote
Quote: "He's a guy that maybe doesn't get a ton of recognition, but you watch him do everything, and he's good at everything. He plays really good defense, he's a solid player, he goes about his business the right way. He's really stood out." -- Greg Garcia
Reggie Lawson, RHP: one vote
The upside of
Quote: "I don't think a lot of people realize how good this guy could be, how good his fastball is." -- Myers
