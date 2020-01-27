Padres gearing for these 4 roster battles in ST
SAN DIEGO -- In three weeks, the Padres' full squad will report to camp in Peoria, Ariz., marking Jayce Tingler's first look at his full roster. The new skipper will have no shortage of tricky decisions to make. As currently constructed, San Diego's roster features a number of intriguing positional
SAN DIEGO -- In three weeks, the Padres' full squad will report to camp in Peoria, Ariz., marking Jayce Tingler's first look at his full roster. The new skipper will have no shortage of tricky decisions to make.
As currently constructed, San Diego's roster features a number of intriguing positional battles to be decided during Spring Training. Here's a look at where things stand in the four most prominent races for roster spots.
1) Outfield
Spots available: 3
Contenders:
Within the past week, the Padres have been linked to
• What's holding up Padres' pursuit of Betts?
That leaves five players vying for three spots, though Grisham and Margot have an inside track. It's unlikely Margot serves as an everyday center fielder this season, but he's still a quality bench option given his speed, defense and splits against left-handed pitching.
Grisham, meanwhile, probably needs to earn his place with his performance during spring. But he's a heavy favorite given his ability to play center field. Plus, the Padres clearly like his skill set after paying a steep price to acquire him from Milwaukee.
That could leave Naylor and Cordero -- two lefty bats with high-upside -- to compete for the final roster spot in the outfield. Trammell, the team's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, would need a monster spring to force his way onto the roster. If it's indeed Naylor vs. Cordero, the winner could find himself playing somewhat regularly against right-handed pitching.
2) Bullpen
Spots available: 2-3
Contenders:
On paper, there's a case to be made that the Padres have the best bullpen in the National League. One of the biggest strengths of that bullpen is its depth.
That's very evident here. San Diego presumably has two open spots available (though it might have three if two-way players Guerra and Jake Cronenworth are in the mix). The club seemingly has a dozen viable options for those two spots. Johnson is an overwhelming favorite, of course, given that the Padres committed $5 million to him over the next two seasons. But it's anybody's guess for the final place in that loaded bullpen.
It's unlikely that a non-roster option like Barraclough, Yacabonis or Wilson makes the team, given the other options already on the 40-man roster. But don't rule them out. Adam Cimber and Craig Stammen are recent examples of non-roster relievers who forced their way onto the team with their performance.
Ultimately, the likeliest scenario might see Perdomo, Wingenter, Baez and Bednar fighting for that final place. But
3) Sixth infielder
Spots available: 1
Contenders:
Three-fourths of the Padres' infield is locked in for the long run: First baseman
As things stand, we can pencil
France is an early favorite after he showed flashes of power potential during his rookie season. The 25-year-old spent most of his career as a corner infielder, but he transitioned to a part-time second base role last year and proved to be serviceable. Plus, France could become a solid option to play first base against left-handers if Hosmer's woes vs. southpaws continue.
But if France struggles during Spring Training, the Padres might look for a more traditional middle-infield type to serve as their utility man. Quiroz, Miller and Cronenworth all fit that mold.
4) Rotation
Spots available: 1
Contenders:
At the front of the rotation,
The early leader is obviously Lucchesi, who has been a staple of the Padres' rotation for two seasons. He's posted a 4.14 ERA in 56 starts for San Diego, and he seemingly fits nicely as a back-of-the-rotation piece. But Lucchesi will be pushed by Quantrill and Eickhoff -- not to mention a deep group of youngsters, including Gore and Patiño, the team's top two pitching prospects.
It's possible Gore or Patiño forces his way onto the Opening Day roster with a dominant spring -- like Paddack did last season. But it isn't likely. A season ago, the Padres' rotation was significantly thinner than it is now, with Richards and Lamet having returned from Tommy John surgery.
• Padres' Top 30 Prospects list
It would take something special for one of those rookies to force his way into the rotation. But Baez and Morejon might have a different path to a roster spot. Both project to be stretched into starting roles at the beginning of camp, but the organization could opt to use them in relief instead.
AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.