Padres Spring Training FAQs, important dates

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are gearing up for their 27th Spring Training at the Peoria Sports Complex and their first under new manager Jayce Tingler. Here's a breakdown of the key facts, figures and information for those traveling, watching or following along with San Diego this spring. Pitchers and

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are gearing up for their 27th Spring Training at the Peoria Sports Complex and their first under new manager Jayce Tingler.

Here's a breakdown of the key facts, figures and information for those traveling, watching or following along with San Diego this spring.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

OF Tommy Pham, OF Trent Grisham, 2B Jurickson Profar, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Pierce Johnson

Top prospects to know

LHP MacKenzie Gore (MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect), RHP Luis Patiño (No. 27), C Luis Campusano (No. 50), OF Taylor Trammell (No. 57), LHP Adrian Morejon, RHP Michel Baez, IF Owen Miller

Where is the facility?

Peoria Sports Complex is located at 16101 N 83rd Ave., in Peoria, Ariz. (shared with the Mariners)

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, certain areas of the team's workouts will be open to the public. Most workouts begin between 9-9:30 a.m. PT and last until approximately one hour before the first pitch of that afternoon's Cactus League game (potentially earlier if the game is on the road).

First Cactus League game

Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the Mariners at Peoria Sports Complex, 12:10 p.m. PT (the 27th annual charity game between the sides)

First TV game

Tuesday, Feb. 25, vs. the A's at Peoria Sports Complex, 12:10 p.m. PT (on Fox Sports San Diego)

One other notable game

The Padres' full squad and the Dodgers' full squad only square off once this spring. That matchup is set for Monday, March 9, at Peoria Sports Complex, 1:10 p.m. PT.

Last Spring Training game

Monday, March 23, vs. the Cubs at Sloan Park (in Mesa, Ariz.), 12:05 p.m. PT

Opening Day

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Rockies at Petco Park, 1:10 p.m. PT

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.