Trammell on defense: 'I've worked really hard'

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Outfielder Taylor Trammell doesn’t understand the detractors. The club’s No. 2 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, grades out as nearly an above-average player across the board, except in one facet -- his throwing arm. “A lot of people have said things about my throwing,” Trammell said. “Honestly,

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Outfielder Taylor Trammell doesn’t understand the detractors. The club’s No. 2 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, grades out as nearly an above-average player across the board, except in one facet -- his throwing arm.

“A lot of people have said things about my throwing,” Trammell said. “Honestly, I don’t see it anymore. I’ve worked really hard this offseason just to get my throwing correct -- making good throws from the outfield, making smart decisions out in the outfield and just being myself out on defense, showing people that I can play all three positions.”

Trammell built up his reputation as one of the game’s most captivating prospects as he came through the Reds’ organization, winning the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game MVP Award in 2018. He was taken with the 35th overall pick in the 2016 Draft out of Kennesaw, Ga., and chose to begin his professional baseball career over attending Georgia Tech.

On Saturday, friends became competitors, though, as Trammell collected a pair of hits vs. Cincinnati.

“It was awesome,” Trammell said. “I got a chance to see all of my boys that I spent the last three years with.”

But friendly camaraderie only goes so far. Trammell’s competitive nature was evident Sunday, just a day after the Padres notched a 7-3 victory.

“It was nice to get a win, I’m not going to lie,” Trammell said. “Nerves are running high at first, and then once you kind of get into the groove of the game, everything just kind of soothes out and you just end up playing and having fun. That was the important thing for me yesterday: Just having fun and getting out there and playing my game.”

Trammell was the headline prospect of the three-team deal last summer that involved the Padres, Reds and Indians, the same one that sent former Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes and left-hander Logan Allen to Cleveland. In a brief stint at Double-A Amarillo, Trammell slashed .229/.316/.381 with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases across 32 games. But now with a full offseason under him to acclimate to his new surroundings, Trammell feels at ease within the San Diego organization.

“It took about two days for me to kind of see the light in everything with being traded,” Trammell said.

While it’s a long shot that the 22-year-old will break camp with the Padres, he is doing his best during Cactus League play to force their hand. Trammell has reached base in eight of his first 16 plate appearances. Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been impressed by his first extended look at Trammell.

"I’m seeing a kid that shows up early, works hard and is in the cages,” he said. “I see a kid that can play three outfield spots and can run a little bit. Good barrel accuracy and control, some line drives the other way, a little bit of pull power. I’ve seen him hit sliders, fastballs, [velocity]. I think he’s sharpening a skill set that’s going to help us win someday.”

Competition for an Opening Day spot in the San Diego outfield will be fierce with Tommy Pham , Trent Grisham and Wil Myers likely to command the vast majority of playing time, with Franchy Cordero and Josh Naylor also in the mix as left-handed-hitting options. The Padres may also be reticent to have Trammell skip Triple-A altogether, but that doesn’t display a lack of confidence in the player that they believe he will develop into.

“For me, it’s not about ‘Oh, they have a lot of confidence in me,’ it’s like, ‘OK, this is another opportunity for me to go out and produce and be a product of a winning team,’” Trammell said.