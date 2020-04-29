Padres announce ticket refund, credit options

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced on Wednesday that the club is providing refund, loyalty credit and exchange options for all ticket holders who purchased tickets for games originally scheduled through May 31 of the 2020 season. Padres season-ticket members will be contacted by their representative or may

Padres season-ticket members will be contacted by their representative or may call the Padres at 619-795-5020 to discuss their options. Members will have the opportunity to receive a refund for the affected games or apply their refund amount to 2021 season membership and receive a loyalty credit that includes a package of benefits designed to thank our most loyal fans for their continued support of the Padres.

Single-game ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster.com or Padres.com may request a refund for all affected games through their Ticketmaster account. Single-game tickets purchased directly with the Padres may be refunded through a link found in today’s email communication from the Padres or exchanged for future Padres games.

As additional information becomes available regarding the resumption of the 2020 season, we will provide updates to all Padres ticket holders. We appreciate the patience and unwavering support of our fans during this time and look forward to playing baseball again in San Diego.