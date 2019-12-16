Quiet Preller lays groundwork for future moves

SAN DIEGO -- This week the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego played host to the most active Winter Meetings in recent memory. Over a three-day span, top free agents Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon all signed megadeals. A number of other big names inked contracts as

SAN DIEGO -- This week the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego played host to the most active Winter Meetings in recent memory. Over a three-day span, top free agents Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon all signed megadeals. A number of other big names inked contracts as well.

And yet the host team remained conspicuously quiet. The Padres entered the week having already accomplished a handful of their objectives this winter, landing upgrades in the bullpen and outfield, and at second base. But most people in the organization believe general manager A.J. Preller still has another impact move or two up his sleeve. He spent the week laying the groundwork for a few trade possibilities, but nothing has come to fruition. At least not yet.

"There's conversations where we're trying to see if we can line up, and others where we have the ability to make a few trades," Preller said. "[Those are] decisions we've got to make."

There's nothing imminent on the trade front, sources said, but the Padres are clearly still looking to bolster their offense. It's possible they add to their rotation and bullpen as well.

"We'll see how the next few weeks play out," Preller said. "I don't think there's any area that we feel like we need to line up on something. But if we get an upgrade or something that fits our club a little bit different, we'll look at those different options."

BIGGEST REMAINING NEEDS

1. Outfield: The Padres have already added Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham, but they'd still like to find another bat to plug into their outfield mix. Perhaps a deal with Pittsburgh for Starling Marte is in the works. The Padres have legitimate interest in him as well as a few other outfielders who are available via trade.

2. Second base: Ultimately, the Padres might be comfortable entering the 2020 season with Jurickson Profar headlining a long list of candidates, but they wouldn't mind an upgrade. Profar might be better served slotting into a utility role, given his ability to play all four infield positions and some outfield as well, but the second-base market seems relatively thin right now.

3. Rotation: Both Preller and new manager Jayce Tingler spent the week talking up the team's starting pitching depth. Though it's a young group with plenty of upside for the future, there are serious question marks surrounding the Opening Day rotation. Right now it seems highly unlikely the Padres add a front-line starting pitcher, but they could still benefit from a depth piece.

4. Bullpen: Given the high price on the available starting pitchers, Preller seems intent on bolstering his pitching staff through the 'pen. He's already landed Drew Pomeranz, and he'd like to add an arm to the back end. If the Padres can build an elite group of relievers -- and they might be on course to doing so -- it would take some of the burden off an unpredictable rotation.

RULE 5 DRAFT

In the past the Padres were among the most active participants in the Rule 5 Draft, through which a team can select Minor League players from other teams but must keep them on their Major League roster for the entire season. Preller selected seven such players in 2015 and '16.

Perhaps it's a testament to the state of the roster that this year San Diego entered the Rule 5 Draft with no intention to add and in serious jeopardy of losing a few Minor League pieces.

Turns out, only right-hander Trevor Megill was selected, taken by the Cubs with the ninth selection. The 25-year-old Megill posted a 3.86 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. Then, moments after the Draft, Rule 5-eligible outfielder Buddy Reed was traded to Oakland as the player to be named in the Jurickson Profar deal.

Infielder Esteury Ruiz, outfielder Michael Gettys and right-hander Dauris Valdez went unselected and will remain with the Padres.

GM'S BOTTOM LINE

Four seasons ago, the Padres set out to overhaul their organization and build one of the sport's top farm systems. Mission accomplished. Now Preller is in the roster-building phase of his plan. A handful of those top prospects began making a serious impact last season. Another handful will do so this year.

Preller's job is to supplement those young players with the right mix of big league talent. He needs to fortify his outfield, and he'd like to add an arm or two to ease the burden on his top pitching prospects.

Preller has already proven he can build an elite farm system. He hasn't proven he can put together the pieces of a contending big league roster. That's the next step.

"The goal, when we started this process four years ago, is to look at this decade as a decade we're going to be successful," Preller said. "I think everybody's anxious to start to see that and start to see us move up the standings. ... I feel like what we set out to do four years ago, we're in a good position to be successful here."

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.