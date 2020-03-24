Relive previous home openers on ROOT Sports

SEATTLE -- Mariners fans looking for their baseball fix during Major League Baseball’s coronavirus shutdown can tune in to ROOT Sports over the next week to watch some of the best Opening Day games in franchise history. Beginning Thursday -- on what would have been this season’s Opening Day against

Beginning Thursday -- on what would have been this season’s Opening Day against the Rangers -- ROOT Sports will air a different Mariners home opener each night at 7 p.m. PT for eight straight days through April 2.

Thursday’s showing will feature the 2001 Opening Day contest against the A’s, a 5-4 win for the Mariners, which includes the impressive two-hit Major League debut of Ichiro Suzuki as well as a 3-for-3 performance by Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, with Dave Niehaus, Rick Rizzs and Ron Fairly on the broadcast.

Here's the full schedule for the week of Opening Day broadcasts:

• Thursday, March 26: A's at Mariners, April 2, 2001

• Friday, March 27: Angels at Mariners, April 8, 2003

• Saturday, March 28: A’s at Mariners, April 2, 2007

• Sunday, March 29: Angels at Mariners, April 14, 2009

• Monday, March 30: Angels at Mariners, April 8, 2014

• Tuesday, March 31: Angels at Mariners, April 6, 2015

• Wednesday April 1: Astros at Mariners, April 10, 2017

• Thursday, April 2: Indians at Mariners, March 29, 2018

ROOT Sports plans to later air other classic Mariners games, including Randy Johnson’s 1990 no-hitter, Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series, the 2000 ALDS, the 2000 ALCS, Games 2, 4 and 5 of the 2001 ALDS and MLB All-Star Games from 1979 and 2001, both of which were hosted in Seattle.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.