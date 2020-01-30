Strop, Reds agree on 1-year deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- During their aggressive offseason, the Reds addressed needs for their lineup and rotation. On Thursday, they checked off another box by making a move for the bullpen. Free-agent reliever Pedro Strop and Cincinnati have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.825 million contract, a source confirmed to MLB.com.
According to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, Strop’s contract includes performance incentives that can raise its total value to $3.5 million.
Strop, 34, has pitched for the National League Central-rival Cubs since 2013. The 11-year veteran, who also pitched for the Rangers and Orioles since his big league debut in '09, has a 3.21 ERA over 555 career games.
However, Strop is seeking a rebound from a career-worst season. In 2019, he was 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA over 50 appearances (41 2/3 innings) with the Cubs.
Strop’s strikeout rate remained at a healthy 27.5 percent, but his walk rate spiked to 11.2 percent -- his highest mark since 2012. He also spent time on the injured list with neck and left hamstring ailments.
While Strop’s 2019 season was not his best, his primary pitch was still largely effective. Opponents hit just .123 with one home run across 65 at-bats against Strop’s slider, per Statcast, and whiffed on nearly 45 percent of their swings against that offering.
When it becomes official, Strop would be the fifth free agent the Reds have signed to a big league contract this offseason, totaling nearly $166 million.
Cincinnati finalized its four-year, $64 million deal with outfielder Nick Castellanos on Monday. Signed earlier were second baseman
Strop bolsters a Reds bullpen that has locked down five of its eight spots. He joins
