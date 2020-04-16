Imagine Alonso crashing your geometry class

Imagine you're a high schooler on Long Island. Odds are you're a Mets fan. You've been attending classes remotely for a little while now, and you've started to get used to it. Maybe you're not as meticulous with the comb as you once were. Maybe the sweatpants have made an

Imagine you're a high schooler on Long Island. Odds are you're a Mets fan. You've been attending classes remotely for a little while now, and you've started to get used to it. Maybe you're not as meticulous with the comb as you once were. Maybe the sweatpants have made an appearance or two. You're in the middle of the day's geometry lesson, and everything seems normal ... until bam, suddenly Pete Alonso is speaking directly to you:

Alonso (complete with his very own social distancing mustache) has been using his down time to make Cameo appearances with Mets fans -- and, on Tuesday, a remote geometry class for students at Long Island's Jericho High School.

The Polar Bear's price is currently set at $200, but proceeds go to his Homers for Heroes Foundation -- a nonprofit that turns Mets home runs and wins into support for "anybody that goes above and beyond their job title or above and beyond their call of duty." And really, can you put a price on watching last year's NL Rookie of the Year nail some quadrilaterals?