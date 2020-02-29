Notes: Lambert sharp; plan set for Rodgers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert came to Spring Training with a regular-season thought process. That and performance have put him in the lead for the open spot in the starting rotation. Lambert used all his pitches during two solid innings of the Rockies’ 14-2 loss to a Dodgers
Lambert used all his pitches during two solid innings of the Rockies’ 14-2 loss to a Dodgers split squad on Saturday afternoon at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
“I’m very happy with it,” Lambert said. “I was able to throw a little bit of everything. So it was good to work on all my pitches, especially my slider. I got a few sliders in there today.
“You want to come to camp ready to go, especially if you’re competing for a spot.”
Lambert’s performance so far -- one run, one hit and five strikeouts in four innings -- speaks well of his candidacy. Non-roster veteran righty
Lambert, 22, a rookie last year who lost his fastball power during the lengthy big league season, had his best sequence Saturday during a 10-pitch confrontation with Enrique Hernández in the first inning. Hernández took a ball on a changeup to fill the count and then swung over Lambert’s slider.
“It was a great at-bat -- he fouled off a lot of good pitches, and I was able to get him with a slider at the end, which was a pitch I’ve been working on,” Lambert said.
The only hit off Lambert was a two-out solo home run in the second inning by Zach Reks, who hit a combined 28 home runs at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. Lambert didn’t feel bad about that curveball.
“I thought it was a pretty good pitch, and he just put a better swing on it, I guess,” Lambert said. “That at-bat went well. Things like that are going to happen. I thought I threw some great pitches, and he fought them off.”
Said Rockies manager Bud Black: "It's really early, but it's good to see that Peter has incorporated some of the things we worked on last September, worked hard on this winter and has taken into the spring."
When you’re a star, it’s easy to say a game like Saturday’s is for the birds, but Rockies third baseman
"We talked about it after the 11-run inning to get him out of there,” Black said, “but he said, 'Buddy, let's see what happens in the sixth.' Then he came in and said, 'Buddy, I want to get three at-bats.' Him and [shortstop
• Infielder
• Corner infielder/outfielder
Márquez will make his spring debut at 1:10 p.m. MT on Sunday against the Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Lefty
Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.