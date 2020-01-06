Projecting Phillies' 2020 Opening Day roster

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies will have one of the highest payrolls in the Majors in 2020, but do they have enough to run down the Nationals, Braves and Mets in the National League East? They will begin to find out next month, when Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies will have one of the highest payrolls in the Majors in 2020, but do they have enough to run down the Nationals, Braves and Mets in the National League East?

They will begin to find out next month, when Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout on Feb. 12 at Carpenter Complex in Clearwater, Fla. The Phillies’ front office could make a move or two before then, but MLB.com is taking its first crack at the Opening Day roster as the calendar turned to 2020.

Here is our best stab, using only players currently on the 40-man roster or invited to big league camp:

Catcher (2): J.T. Realmuto and Andrew Knapp

The Phillies hope to sign Realmuto to an extension before Opening Day, but they first must sign him to a one-year contract for 2020. Do not be alarmed if that happens. It likely has more to do with '20 Competitive Balance Tax implications than an impasse in negotiations. But there is no question the Phillies must lock up Realmuto for the future. He made the National League All-Star team, won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards and finished 14th in voting for the NL MVP Award. Realmuto did that following a relatively slow start (.767 OPS before the All-Star Game, .892 OPS after the break). Knapp most likely will be Realmuto’s backup. He agreed to a one-year, $710,000 contract last month, avoiding salary arbitration. Knapp posted a .518 OPS in 81 plate appearances before the All-Star break, but a .760 OPS in 79 plate appearances after the break. If he replicates his second-half success next season, he will be more than adequate in a backup role. The Phillies also have Deivy Grullon on the 40-man roster. They could sign a veteran catcher, too.

Infielders (6): Rhys Hoskins , Jean Segura , Didi Gregorius , Scott Kingery , Josh Harrison and Phil Gosselin

Hoskins, Segura, Gregorius and Kingery will be the Phillies’ everyday infielders. But where will Segura and Kingery play? Segura has never appeared at third base, and he had the best season of his career while playing at second in 2016 with the D-backs (.867 OPS and 122 OPS+). Kingery has played third, but his best position is second. It is a conundrum that will be sorted out this spring. The early bet is that Segura opens at second. We have Harrison and Gosselin taking bench jobs, although predicting those roles at this point is a total crapshoot. But if Kingery is playing primarily third or second, Phillies manager Joe Girardi will want some versatility on the bench. Harrison has played second, third, short and both corner outfield spots. Gosselin, who led the Phillies with 10 pinch-hits last year, has played all infield spots as well as left and right fields.

Outfielders (5): Andrew McCutchen , Adam Haseley , Bryce Harper , Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn

If everybody is healthy, the Phillies’ projected everyday outfield is McCutchen, Haseley and Harper. Bruce can play left or right, plus first base. He provides serious power off the bench. Quinn is out of options, but he makes sense to carry anyway because of his defense and speed. It will be interesting to see what happens with Odúbel Herrera , who served a suspension for violating the league’s domestic abuse policy. He remains on the 40-man roster. But the Phillies have said the landscape for Herrera has changed since he left the team early last season. In other words, despite making $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021, he is on the outside looking in. Going back to the Winter Meetings, the Phillies received little to no interest in a Herrera trade. Will he be in a Phillies uniform when camp opens next month? What happens if he is and he tears the cover off the ball, and Haseley and Quinn struggle or get hurt? Stay tuned.

Rotation (5): Aaron Nola , Zack Wheeler , Jake Arrieta , Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez

The Phillies say Eflin, Velasquez and Nick Pivetta will compete for the Nos. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation. Eflin really should be considered a heavy favorite for one of those jobs. (Nola, Wheeler and Arrieta are obvious locks for the first three spots.) Eflin had a 4.23 ERA, 4.39 FIP and a 102 ERA+ in 56 appearances (52 starts) over the past two seasons. Velasquez (4.88 ERA, 4.40 FIP, 88 ERA+ in 64 appearances/53 starts) and Pivetta (4.99 ERA, 4.40 FIP, 85 ERA+ in 63 appearances/45 starts) pitched behind him. The odd man out in this battle presumably will move to the bullpen. Velasquez or Pivetta seem better suited for a bullpen role. A chance remains that the Phillies bring in a veteran starter on a low-risk deal to provide more competition in camp and depth for the season. Behind Eflin, Velasquez and Pivetta are Cole Irvin and top pitching prospect Spencer Howard , who could earn a promotion during the season.

Bullpen (8): Héctor Neris , Seranthony Domínguez , José Álvarez , Vìctor Arano , Adam Morgan , Ranger Suárez , Nick Pivetta and Robert Stock

The Phillies pinned much of their 2019 struggles on their bullpen, but so far they have not addressed it. They essentially are betting on the bullpen like they bet on the rotation last season. They are hoping that Domínguez, Arano and Morgan will be healthy and return to form in '20, despite each finishing last season on the injured list with elbow injuries. If Domínguez returns as hoped, he will be a major upgrade. If not, the Phillies could be in trouble. The Phillies have time to find a reliever or two to provide competition and depth in camp. They could bring them in on incentive-laden deals. It would not be a surprise to see somebody like right-hander Tommy Hunter come to camp on a deal like that.

