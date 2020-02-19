'Wheels' still behind the mic

“Now batting …" That familiar announcement will be heard again in Clearwater as the Phillies play Grapefruit League games this spring. If the voice at Spectrum Field sounds familiar it should ... it's none other than that of Chris Wheeler, whom everyone knows best as “Wheels.” • Phillies alumni He’s

That familiar announcement will be heard again in Clearwater as the Phillies play Grapefruit League games this spring. If the voice at Spectrum Field sounds familiar it should ... it's none other than that of Chris Wheeler, whom everyone knows best as “Wheels.”

He’s been doing the public address announcing for Phillies Spring Training games in Clearwater since 1972, first at Jack Russell Stadium and now Spectrum Field. But, hold on. Wheels isn’t on pace to break Cal Ripken Jr.’s streak for consecutive games.

“When I was part of the broadcasting team, I would miss a game or two when games were on TV,” recalls Wheels. “Don [Gukian, Clearwater Threshers PA announcer] would do those games. In 2012 Comcast televised every Clearwater game and I was on the air that spring and again in 2013. Don did all the games those two years. I returned to the PA in 2014.”

Until 2012, he was on a 40-year consecutive spring streak. Ripken never did that.

Anyone want to know how it all started? Happy to oblige.

Wheels’ first Spring Training was 1972 after joining the Phillies the previous July in the PR department. Bill Hammitt, a friend of the Carpenter family who owned the Phillies, did the PA in those days. Well, he didn’t show up for the opening game. When I informed GM John Quinn, he bluntly said, “Find someone.” Didn’t have time for the Yellow Pages as game time was only a couple of hours away.

First person who came to mind was Wheels. Knew he had a broadcast journalism degree from Penn State and radio experience. So, I approached him, “Ever do the PA?” “Sure,” he responded. “Good, you got today’s game.” The streak started.

A while later, Wheels admitted he had never done the PA. “I figured you don’t ever tell somebody you can’t do it ... anything.”

Wheels often kids he “Wally Pipp’d” the former Jack Russell Stadium announcer. OK, who is Wally Pipp? Glad you asked.

Wally was the New York Yankees first baseman in the 1920s. On June 2, 1925, the 32-year-old didn’t start because he was in a slump. Instead, 22-year-old Lou Gehrig began a streak of 2,130 consecutive games. Pipp didn’t start another game for the Yankees and was sold to Cincinnati after that season.

The 74-year-old Wheeler spent 37 of his 47 years with the Phillies as one of their broadcasters. Only the late Harry Kalas, with more than 38 years, had a longer tenure on the air with the Phillies.

Wheels retired in 2018 and divides his time between his suburban Philly home and his Clearwater condo. Following retirement, he and executive vice president Dave Buck chatted about the Spring Training PA job. “He asked me if I wanted to continue and I said sure. I actually have a contract,” explains Wheels. “Every Dec. 31, Bucky will let me know if the Phillies want me to continue or I let him know if I want to stop.”

Wheels should be doing a promotional spot for the Energizer bunny. He keeps going and going.

Born in Philadelphia, he’s a 1963 graduate of Marple Newtown High School and 1967 grad of Penn State. Following graduation, he worked for WCAU radio in Philadelphia, WBBM in Chicago and CBS radio in New York prior to joining the Phillies as the assistant director of public relations. He began broadcasting Phillies games in 1977. He worked on radio, PRISM TV and ComcastSportsNet.