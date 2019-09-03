Unsung Phillies Legends: George McQuillan

(This is the third story in a series of 13 Unsung Phillies Legends, fellas who played a long, long time ago. None are enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame or the team’s Toyota Wall of Fame, but each has a small place in franchise history). As a 23-year-old in

As a 23-year-old in 1908, George McQuillan turned in a performance that hasn’t been matched by many other Phillies rookie pitchers. He finished the season with a 23-17 record and a 1.53 ERA in 48 games (42 starts) with 32 complete games and seven shutouts across 359 2/3 innings. He could have won more games, as he was shut out a club-record eight times, including five 1-0 losses. No Phils rookie has matched his ERA and complete games. Three years later, Grover Cleveland Alexander won more games as a rookie (28, a National League record), pitched more innings (367) and matched McQuillan's seven shutouts.

The thing that separates McQuillan from all Phillies pitchers actually happened in 1907, when he was 4-0 in six games (five starts). George started his career with 25 consecutive scoreless innings from May 8 to Sept. 29. After so many years, it remains an NL record.

After McQuillan went 22-22 from 1909-10, the Phillies traded him. During the Phils' '15 pennant-winning season, they brought him back in August. He went 4-3 with a 2.12 ERA. His 10-year big league career ended in '18 with Cleveland. He was 51-49 with a 1.79 ERA in his Phillies career and 85-89 overall.

McQuillan's Major League career was cut short due to his chronic alcoholism, an infection and financial troubles. He continued to play and coach in the Minor Leagues and semi-pro ball. After baseball, he became a manager of a furniture warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. He died of a heart attack at age 54.