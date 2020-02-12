Memories of their first Spring Training camps

"If These Walls Could Talk" (2014, Triumph Books) was the first book I solo authored. One of the chapters was about Spring Training, my favorite part of the baseball calendar. Over time I have interviewed numerous alumni about memories of their first Spring Training. The 1980 World Series-champion Phillies will

"If These Walls Could Talk" (2014, Triumph Books) was the first book I solo authored. One of the chapters was about Spring Training, my favorite part of the baseball calendar. Over time I have interviewed numerous alumni about memories of their first Spring Training.

The 1980 World Series-champion Phillies will be featured at this summer’s Toyota Alumni Weekend on Aug. 8-9. Here are comments from some of the players on that club.

Dallas Green

“It was 1956. Bob Conley, Don Cardwell, Chris Short and I were invited to a mini-camp before the big league camp opened in Clearwater. Shortie and I rode the train from Wilmington. Stayed at the West Coast Hotel, three to a room. Weren’t allowed to have cars so we walked everywhere. We were kept around to throw BP to Hamner, Ennis, Jones, Ashburn and those guys. We were young, wild, could throw hard and were trying to impress everyone. The vets didn’t like us, didn’t want to face us. ... The younger guys used the old clubhouse at Athletic Field. We weren’t allowed at Jack Russell Stadium. That clubhouse was awful. You almost had to dress and shower in shifts. Later, I was sent to Bennettsville (S.C.), where the Phillies low-Minor League players trained.”

Larry Bowa

“First Spring Training was in Leesburg (Fla.), 1966. We had three guys share a hotel room at the Leesburg hotel. After breakfast we would walk to the field. I don't remember my number but I do know the wool uniforms were very baggy and uncomfortable. The thing I remember most were the number of guys in camp. Knowing I was not drafted and underrated, I figured the odds of me making a team weren't very good.”

Marty Bystrom

“It was 1978. I was 18 and with the Spartanburg Phillies at the Complex. No. 42; roommate was Manny Abreu. My fondest memory of the first day was how everyone threw so much harder than I did. I thought to myself, ‘Where did these guys come from?’ It was eye-opening for sure. I also felt so proud to put on the Phillies uniform.”

Larry Christenson

“I was drafted in the first round in 1972 and was in camp with the big club the following spring at Jack Russell Stadium. Wore No. 51. Roy Thomas was my roomie. What I remember from that first day was the dozens of writers following Steve Carlton around like the ‘Pied Piper.’ I was wondering who is this Carlton guy? I learned he won 27 games the year before.”

Greg Luzinski

“My first Spring Training was 1969, a year out of high school. I was invited to the big club’s camp. Wore No. 19 from day one. I remember being in the narrow back room at Jack Russell Stadium where all the other rookies dressed -- Rookie Row. I was a first baseman and Deron Johnson, the team’s first baseman, took me under his wing a little even though I was technically fighting for his job. He helped me out a lot right from the beginning.”

Ron Reed

“It was 1966 with the Braves' Minor League camp in Waycross (Ga.). We were all housed in those ugly, old army barracks. Roommates? The entire Spring Training roster. My fondest memory is that I had just finished playing with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA and I thought the running the pitchers had to do was a joke. Everybody was gasping for air and I didn’t even break a sweat.”

Mike Schmidt

“My first Minor League camp was in 1972 at the Complex. We stayed at the old West Coast Hotel in downtown Clearwater. The following spring I was in the big league camp at Jack Russell and my number was 22. What I most remember about the first day? The circle jerk and all those other archaic physical fitness regiments they put us through.”

Del Unser

“It was Lake Wales (Fla.) in 1967, the Minor League camp of the Washington Senators. I remember it well because I had an appendectomy after two days and missed the rest of spring. June Raines was my roomie and he helped me get to the hospital.”