The firsts and lasts that marked Veterans Stadium
It was 16 years ago that Veterans Stadium, which took four years to build, was imploded in just 62 seconds on March 21, 2004. Time to reflect on the firsts and lasts at the stadium the Phillies called home for 33 seasons.
Game
Saturday, April 10, 1971, vs. Montreal Expos; 4-1 win; 55,352 attendance
Sunday, September 28, 2003, vs. Atlanta Braves; 5-2 loss; 58,554
Ceremonial 1st ball
C Mike Ryan, caught ball dropped from helicopter for the opener
Batter
Expos CF Boots Day, grounder to the pitcher
Phillies Chase Utley, grounded into double play
Hit
Phillies Larry Bowa, 4/10/71, 1st inning single
Phillies Pat Burrell, 9/28/03, 9th inning single
Run
Expos Ron Hunt, 4/10/71
Braves Chipper Jones, 9/28/03
Double
Hunt, 4/10/71
Phillies Jason Michaels, 9/28/03
Triple
Bowa, 4/10/71
Braves Jesse Garcia, 9/27/03
Home Run
Phillies Don Money, 4/10/71
Phillies Jim Thome, 9/27/03
RBI
Expos Bob Bailey, 4/10/71
Braves Robert Fick, 9/28/03
Stolen base
Hunt, 4/10/71
Phillies Marlon Byrd, 9/28/03
Grand slam
Phillies Roger Freed, 4/11/71
Phillies Mike Lieberthal, 9/16/03
Winning pitcher
Phillies Jim Bunning, 4/10/71
Braves Greg Maddux, 9/28/03
Losing pitcher
Expos Bill Stoneman, 4/10/71
Phillies Kevin Millwood, 9/28/03
Save
Phillies Joe Hoerner, 4/10/71
Braves Jason Marquiz, 9/28/03
Strikeout by pitcher
Bunning, 4/10/71 (Stoneman)
Phillies Dan Plesac, 9/28/03 (Ryan Langerhans)
Organist
Paul Richardson
Paul Richardson
Mascot
Phil & Phyllis
Phillie Phanatic
Phillies nuggets
Overall record: 1,415-1,199, three ties
Division titles: 1976-78; 1980-81; 1983; 1993
National League pennants: 1980, 1983, 1993
World Series titles: 1980
Most career home runs: Mike Schmidt, 265
Most career wins: Steve Carlton, 138-62