The firsts and lasts that marked Veterans Stadium

It was 16 years ago that Veterans Stadium, which took four years to build, was imploded in just 62 seconds on March 21, 2004. Time to reflect on the firsts and lasts at the stadium the Phillies called home for 33 seasons.

• Phillies alumni

Game

Saturday, April 10, 1971, vs. Montreal Expos; 4-1 win; 55,352 attendance

Sunday, September 28, 2003, vs. Atlanta Braves; 5-2 loss; 58,554

Ceremonial 1st ball

C Mike Ryan, caught ball dropped from helicopter for the opener

Batter

Expos CF Boots Day, grounder to the pitcher

Phillies Chase Utley, grounded into double play

Hit

Phillies Larry Bowa, 4/10/71, 1st inning single

Phillies Pat Burrell, 9/28/03, 9th inning single

Run

Expos Ron Hunt, 4/10/71

Braves Chipper Jones, 9/28/03

Double

Hunt, 4/10/71

Phillies Jason Michaels, 9/28/03

Triple

Bowa, 4/10/71

Braves Jesse Garcia, 9/27/03

Home Run

Phillies Don Money, 4/10/71

Phillies Jim Thome, 9/27/03

RBI

Expos Bob Bailey, 4/10/71

Braves Robert Fick, 9/28/03

Stolen base

Hunt, 4/10/71

Phillies Marlon Byrd, 9/28/03

Grand slam

Phillies Roger Freed, 4/11/71

Phillies Mike Lieberthal, 9/16/03

Winning pitcher

Phillies Jim Bunning, 4/10/71

Braves Greg Maddux, 9/28/03

Losing pitcher

Expos Bill Stoneman, 4/10/71

Phillies Kevin Millwood, 9/28/03

Save

Phillies Joe Hoerner, 4/10/71

Braves Jason Marquiz, 9/28/03

Strikeout by pitcher

Bunning, 4/10/71 (Stoneman)

Phillies Dan Plesac, 9/28/03 (Ryan Langerhans)

Organist

Paul Richardson

Mascot

Phil & Phyllis

Phillie Phanatic

Phillies nuggets

Overall record: 1,415-1,199, three ties

Division titles: 1976-78; 1980-81; 1983; 1993

National League pennants: 1980, 1983, 1993

World Series titles: 1980

Most career home runs: Mike Schmidt, 265

Most career wins: Steve Carlton, 138-62