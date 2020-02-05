Phillies agree with RHP Swarzak (source) 

Free-agent right-hander Anthony Swarzak will be joining his ninth team, agreeing to a Minor League deal with the Phillies, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Swarzak will earn $1.5 million if he makes the Phillies, with $1.25 million in potential incentives based on games pitched,

The 34-year-old Swarzak will earn $1.5 million if he makes the Phillies, with $1.25 million in potential incentives based on games pitched, according to Feinsand.

Swarzak split 2019 with the Mariners and Braves, going 3-4 with a 4.56 ERA in 59 games, all in relief. He spent his first five seasons in the Majors with the Twins beginning in 2009. Swarzak then played for the Indians, Yankees, White Sox, Brewers and Mets before joining the Mariners last season.

Swarzak's career record is 26-36 with a 4.32 ERA.