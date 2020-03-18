Phillies to establish $1 million fund for workers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies announced Wednesday afternoon that they will establish a $1 million fund to assist workers impacted by the postponement of games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those

“During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. “Their contributions are a vital part of our fans’ experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time.”

Information regarding the fund will be communicated to impacted workers when details are finalized.

