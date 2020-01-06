Phils add Meacham, Brodzinski to coaching staff

The Phillies finalized their 2020 coaching staff on Monday with the additions of Bobby Meacham and Greg Brodzinski. Meacham joins the club as a coaching assistant after spending the past three seasons managing Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays' organization. This will be Meacham's third stint working alongside new Phillies

Meacham joins the club as a coaching assistant after spending the past three seasons managing Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays' organization. This will be Meacham's third stint working alongside new Phillies manager Joe Girardi after the 59-year-old previously served as Girardi's third-base coach with the Marlins in 2006 and the Yankees in '08.

As for Brodzinski, the 28-year-old was named Philadelphia's bullpen catcher and catching coach after spending the past two seasons as a coach with Class A Short-Season Williamsport.

The duo completes a drastically reformed coaching staff that will work alongside Girardi in his first season at the helm. The latest moves come after the Phils already hired Joe Dillon (hitting coach), Bryan Price (pitching coach) and Juan Castro (infield coach) earlier this offseason. The rest of Girardi’s staff consists of holdovers from the 2019 season: Paco Figueroa (first-base coach), Jim Gott (bullpen coach), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting coach), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching coach), Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher/catching coach), Rob Thomson (bench coach) and Dusty Wathan (third-base coach).

Along with finalizing the coaching staff, the Phillies announced that Mike Calitri will return in his role of manager of advance scouting. He will work with Josh Studnitzer and Shaun Rubin, both of whom will serve as coordinators of advance scouting.

Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.