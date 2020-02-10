Inbox: How likely is a Realmuto extension?
PHILADELPHIA -- Two more days. Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. They have their first workout Wednesday. It gives us one final opportunity to answer a few more Phillies questions before things get going.
PHILADELPHIA -- Two more days.
Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. They have their first workout Wednesday. It gives us one final opportunity to answer a few more Phillies questions before things get going.
What’s the latest on an extension for
-- @LoneEag48377244
The Phillies and Realmuto will meet in a salary arbitration hearing next week to decide his 2020 salary. The Phillies have offered $10 million. Realmuto wants $12.4 million. Once that is settled, the Phillies will begin to work on a contract extension. The feeling is that something will happen before Opening Day. If not, it needs to happen at some point. The Phillies cannot afford to let Realmuto enter free agency, where they can be outbid by another team.
Will
-- @philahype
Are the Phillies going wait a month or so to bring up
-- @Don_MannyOG
The Phillies are going to give Scott Kingery and Jean Segura plenty of time to get going this season, regardless of what positions they are playing. In other words, even if service time for Bohm, MLB Pipeline’s No. 30 overall prospect, was not a consideration (it is), the Phillies will not pull the plug on one of their projected Opening Day starters if they start slowly and Bohm is playing well in Triple-A. But if Kingery or Segura struggle and Bohm is looking like a superstar in the making, I think you could see him pushing for a promotion by June.
At what point in the season can we expect
-- @MLParlayDoug
The above answer for Bohm also holds true for Howard (No. 34 overall prospect). Even if Howard pitches well at the beginning of the Triple-A season, the Phils will want to give
With a lot of options in the bullpen, what guys do you think make the roster on Opening Day ?
-- @FlyEagleFly20
Good luck to anybody trying to successfully pick the Phillies’ eight relief pitchers for the Opening Day roster. There are so many options and so many uncertainties. Closer
The Phillies are playing a numbers game here. They hope by bringing in a ton of options that a few of them hit. They also hope that Joe Girardi runs a better bullpen and pitching coach Bryan Price gets more out of the talent on the roster then their predecessors. The front office is counting on it.
Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook .