4 key Spring Training takeaways for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Girardi had two weeks to go before his regular-season managerial debut with the Phillies, when Major League Baseball on Thursday suspended Spring Training and postponed the beginning of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league announced Monday that it will follow CDC recommendations that events of more than 50 people be restricted for the next eight weeks, pushing back the opening of the 2020 regular season in accordance with that guidance.

What do Phillies players do in the meantime? The team met with players twice since Thursday’s initial announcement. Girardi spoke Sunday night to MLB Network about what he last communicated to his players.

“We said, 'Look, we’re going to have time to prepare for the season,'” Girardi said. “Try to keep it up like your offseason workouts right before you come to Spring Training. If you’re a pitcher and you’re throwing some light bullpens, do that. Because we really don’t know how long we’re going to be out and then we don’t know how long the season is going to continue. Like, will we play regular season in the month of October? So if you continue to throw five or six innings like you’re built up to do now, you’ll be out of gas in October. We told our players, just kind of wait by the phone. A lot of guys stayed in Clearwater, especially the rehab guys. And we should know more as time goes on. But we have to be flexible and let the health officials and our government and Major League Baseball do what they have to do.”

The Phillies were nearing some important decisions about their Opening Day roster before camp got suspended Thursday. Here are some things we knew before it happened:

Segura can play third

The moment the Phillies signed Didi Gregorius to a one-year, $14 million contract in December, they needed to find a new position for Jean Segura. He played second base with Arizona in 2016, but never played third. But the Phillies wanted him to try third because they wanted Scott Kingery to finally play second. Segura took to third maybe better than anticipated. It seems clear that he will be their third baseman whenever play resumes.

They need somebody to step up in the bullpen

The Phillies have not announced the results of the tests on Seranthony Domínguez’s right elbow following his setback on March 8. Even if he is responding well to early treatment and even if he can pitch this season, it will be difficult to rely upon him. The team brought a bunch of relievers to camp hoping it can win the numbers game. It needs a few of those arms to hit more than ever. Perhaps right-handers Victor Arano (elbow) and Tommy Hunter (elbow) will be ready to go whenever play resumes.

Ranger could pull off an upset

Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez opened camp as 1 and 1A in the competition to be the Phillies’ No. 5 starter. Ranger Suárez was a distant third. But Suárez pitched well this spring and is making the Phillies’ decision more difficult. He went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three Grapefruit League starts: eight innings, 10 hits, three runs (two earned runs), one walk and eight strikeouts. Pivetta went 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three starts: 7 2/3 innings, 10 hits, seven runs (seven earned), four walks and 10 strikeouts. Velasquez went 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA in three appearances: 7 2/3 innings, seven hits, four runs (four earned), five walks and six strikeouts.

It remains difficult to imagine Pivetta or Velasquez not ending up in the No. 5 spot because of their stuff and potential. But Suárez is going to keep the heat on them this season if the winner of this competition is not performing.

A stronger bench

Phillies pinch-hitters had a .603 OPS last season, which ranked 26th in baseball. The bench should be better this season.

First, it helps that teams can carry 26 players, which means the Phillies will have five bench players. Andrew Knapp is expected to be the backup catcher. If Andrew McCutchen is healthy and ready by the time play resumes, it puts Jay Bruce on the bench alongside Roman Quinn or Adam Haseley (whoever is not starting in center field). The final two bench jobs are expected to go to veterans. Josh Harrison (.762 OPS in 26 plate appearances), Logan Forsythe (1.290 OPS in 28 plate appearances), Neil Walker (.693 OPS in 30 plate appearances) and Phil Gosselin (.766 OPS in 26 appearances) are making the decision difficult. That’s a good thing. Whoever the Phillies pick, Girardi will have solid options late in games.

