9 must-see Phils artifacts on display at Hall

The Phillies have given their fans many exciting moments, from the first ever World Series title of 1980 to the team’s second championship in the 2008 World Series against the Rays. The Phillies have had their share of superstar performances, from Mike Schmidt’s booming bat in the 1970s and ’80s to the heroics of Roy Halladay and Jimmy Rollins in the 2000s. Today’s team features Bryce’s Harper who hit 35 homers in his first year in Philadelphia.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game’s legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the Museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

1) Bruntlett’s jersey

Where: One for the books

Fun facts: Phillies second baseman Eric Bruntlett wore this jersey at New York’s Shea Stadium on August 23, 2009, when he became just the second Major League player to turn an unassisted triple play to end a ball game. The Phillies topped the Mets in that game, 9-7.

2) Carlton’s glove

Where: One for the books

Fun facts: Wearing this glove on July 6, 1980, Phillies southpaw Steve Carlton struck out Cardinals outfielder Tony Scott to become the all-time strikeout king among left-handed pitchers, breaking the mark of 2,832 Ks held by Mickey Lolich. Although Randy Johnson later surpassed this record, "Lefty" ended his career with a whopping 4,136 strikeouts.

3) Roy’s No-No

Where: Locker room

Fun facts: This baseball comes from Roy Halladay’s spectacular performance on May 29, 2010, at Florida’s Sun Life Stadium. With his 1-0, perfect-game victory over the Marlins, Halladay joined Jim Bunning as the only Phillies pitchers to retire all 27 batters they faced in a game.

4) Klein’s trophy

Where: Timeline

Fun facts: Chuck Klein led the National League in several categories in 1932 including runs (152), hits (226), home runs (38), and slugging average (.646). For being named the National League Most Valuable Player that year, the Phillies right fielder received this silver trophy between games of a doubleheader on June 24, 1933.

5) Lidge’s cap

Where: Autumn Glory

Fun facts: While wearing this cap, Phillies closer Brad Lidge recorded the final out of the 2008 World Series, topping off a perfect season in which he converted all 48 save opportunities, including seven in the postseason. The series victory marked the first by the club since its World Championship of 1980.

6) The mascot

Where: Sacred Ground

Fun facts: The Phillie Phanatic, famed for his bouncing belly and ATV antics, debuted at Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium on April 25, 1978. The 6-foot-six mascot remains a beloved presence at Phillies games to this day.

7) Jimmy’s shoes

Where: Whole new ballgame

Fun facts: Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins wore these shoes on the final day of the 2007 regular season. With a line drive to right field in his final at-bat, Rollins collected his 20th triple, becoming just the fourth Major Leaguer in history with at least 20 doubles, 20 triples, and 20 stolen bases in a season.

8) Booming bat

Where: One for the Books

Fun facts: Mike Schmidt swung this bat with the Phillies in 1980, when he hit a career-high 48 home runs, earned the National League MVP Award, and led the team to its first World Championship.

9) Sam is the winner

Where: Taking the field

Fun facts: In 1895, the Philadelphia Phillies held a season-long contest requesting fans to vote for the most popular player on the baseball club. The final tally gave the nod to slugger Sam Thompson, whose .392 batting average and league-best 18 home runs helped him earn this silver loving cup.

