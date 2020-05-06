Phillies pitch in to help food pantries

PHILADELPHIA -- Food pantries in the Delaware Valley have seen an increase of families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Phillies and their partners distributed thousands of cases of food to help. The Phanatic helped load the trucks and vans. • Photos from the event Fourteen

PHILADELPHIA -- Food pantries in the Delaware Valley have seen an increase of families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Phillies and their partners distributed thousands of cases of food to help.

The Phanatic helped load the trucks and vans.

• Photos from the event

Fourteen local food pantries lined up in Lot P outside Citizens Bank Park to have their vehicles loaded with food and beverages: Bethesda Project, Caring for Friends, Center for Urban Bioethics at Temple University, Chester County Food Bank, City Team -- Chester, Farmers against Hunger, Feast of Justice, Food Connect Group, Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, MANNA, Manna on Mainstreet, Media Food Bank, Montco Anti-Hunger Network and The Salvation Army.

Hatfield donated 200-plus cases of ham products; GIANT Food Stores donated 1,500 bags filled with oatmeal, whole-grain pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, juice boxes and popcorn; 100 cases of beverages from locally-owned Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages were donated; and more. Herr’s, J&J Snack Foods and Tri-State Toyota Dealers also participated in the event.

