Phillies pitch in to help food pantries

By Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki
10:45 AM EDT

• Photos from the event Fourteen

PHILADELPHIA -- Food pantries in the Delaware Valley have seen an increase of families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Phillies and their partners distributed thousands of cases of food to help.

The Phanatic helped load the trucks and vans.

Photos from the event

Fourteen local food pantries lined up in Lot P outside Citizens Bank Park to have their vehicles loaded with food and beverages: Bethesda Project, Caring for Friends, Center for Urban Bioethics at Temple University, Chester County Food Bank, City Team -- Chester, Farmers against Hunger, Feast of Justice, Food Connect Group, Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, MANNA, Manna on Mainstreet, Media Food Bank, Montco Anti-Hunger Network and The Salvation Army.

Hatfield donated 200-plus cases of ham products; GIANT Food Stores donated 1,500 bags filled with oatmeal, whole-grain pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, juice boxes and popcorn; 100 cases of beverages from locally-owned Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages were donated; and more. Herr’s, J&J Snack Foods and Tri-State Toyota Dealers also participated in the event.

