Phillies Spring Training FAQs, important dates

By Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki
an hour ago

PHILADELPHIA -- The Super Bowl is over. Andy Reid won.

The next big thing in sports? Pitchers and catchers, of course. Here are some details for Phillies fans:

Pitchers and catchers report date
Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout
Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full-squad report date
Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout
Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know
Right-hander Zack Wheeler
Shortstop Didi Gregorius
Outfielder Nick Martini
Infielder Josh Harrison
Infielder Logan Forsythe (not yet announced)
Infielder Neil Walker
Infielder Ronald Torreyes
Left-hander Francisco Liriano
Right-hander Bud Norris
Right-hander Drew Storen
Right-hander Reggie McClain
Right-hander Robert Stock
Left-hander Christopher Sanchez
Outfielder Matt Szczur
Outfielder Mikie Mahtook

Top prospects to know
Third baseman Alec Bohm (No. 30 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list)
Right-hander Spencer Howard (No. 34)
Outfielder Mickey Moniak
Infielder Nick Maton
Left-hander Damon Jones
Left-hander Kyle Dohy

Where is the facility?
Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?
Yes, fans can watch workouts at Carpenter Complex across from Spectrum Field.

First game
Feb. 22 against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.

First TV game
TBD

One other notable game
The Phillies host the Blue Jays on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, in a split-squad game. The Phillies break out the green jerseys and caps. Tickets go fast.

Last Spring Training game in Florida
March 23 against the Rays at Spectrum Field

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
None

Opening Day
March 26 against the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami

