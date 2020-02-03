Phillies Spring Training FAQs, important dates

PHILADELPHIA -- The Super Bowl is over. Andy Reid won. The next big thing in sports? Pitchers and catchers, of course. Here are some details for Phillies fans: Pitchers and catchers report date Tuesday, Feb. 11 First pitchers and catchers workout Wednesday, Feb. 12 Full-squad report date Sunday, Feb. 16

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full-squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

Right-hander Zack Wheeler

Shortstop Didi Gregorius

Outfielder Nick Martini

Infielder Josh Harrison

Infielder Logan Forsythe (not yet announced)

Infielder Neil Walker

Infielder Ronald Torreyes

Left-hander Francisco Liriano

Right-hander Bud Norris

Right-hander Drew Storen

Right-hander Reggie McClain

Right-hander Robert Stock

Left-hander Christopher Sanchez

Outfielder Matt Szczur

Outfielder Mikie Mahtook

Top prospects to know

Third baseman Alec Bohm (No. 30 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list)

Right-hander Spencer Howard (No. 34)

Outfielder Mickey Moniak

Infielder Nick Maton

Left-hander Damon Jones

Left-hander Kyle Dohy

Where is the facility?

Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, fans can watch workouts at Carpenter Complex across from Spectrum Field.

First game

Feb. 22 against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.

First TV game

TBD

One other notable game

The Phillies host the Blue Jays on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, in a split-squad game. The Phillies break out the green jerseys and caps. Tickets go fast.

Last Spring Training game in Florida

March 23 against the Rays at Spectrum Field

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

None

Opening Day

March 26 against the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami

