Phillies Spring Training FAQs, important dates
PHILADELPHIA -- The Super Bowl is over. Andy Reid won. The next big thing in sports? Pitchers and catchers, of course. Here are some details for Phillies fans: Pitchers and catchers report date Tuesday, Feb. 11 First pitchers and catchers workout Wednesday, Feb. 12 Full-squad report date Sunday, Feb. 16
Pitchers and catchers report date
Tuesday, Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Full-squad report date
Sunday, Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Monday, Feb. 17
New faces to know
Right-hander
Shortstop
Outfielder
Infielder
Infielder
Infielder
Infielder
Left-hander
Right-hander
Right-hander
Right-hander
Right-hander
Left-hander Christopher Sanchez
Outfielder
Outfielder
Top prospects to know
Third baseman Alec Bohm (No. 30 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list)
Right-hander Spencer Howard (No. 34)
Outfielder Mickey Moniak
Infielder Nick Maton
Left-hander Damon Jones
Left-hander Kyle Dohy
Where is the facility?
Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Can fans attend workouts?
Yes, fans can watch workouts at Carpenter Complex across from Spectrum Field.
First game
Feb. 22 against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.
First TV game
TBD
One other notable game
The Phillies host the Blue Jays on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, in a split-squad game. The Phillies break out the green jerseys and caps. Tickets go fast.
Last Spring Training game in Florida
March 23 against the Rays at Spectrum Field
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
None
Opening Day
March 26 against the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami
