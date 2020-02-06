Will the Phils run out of numbers in camp?

PHILADELPHIA -- Print out a Phillies roster before coming to Clearwater, Fla., this spring. The team is believed to be bringing a record 69 players to Spring Training, which opens next Wednesday when pitchers and catchers begin workouts at Carpenter Complex. The Phillies announced this Wednesday that they claimed right-hander

The team is believed to be bringing a record 69 players to Spring Training, which opens next Wednesday when pitchers and catchers begin workouts at Carpenter Complex. The Phillies announced this Wednesday that they claimed right-hander Deolis Guerra off waivers from the Brewers and signed infielder Logan Forsythe and right-handers Blake Parker and Anthony Swarzak to Minor League contracts with invitations to Major League camp.

Right-hander J.D. Hammer was designated for assignment to make room for Guerra on the 40-man roster, but right-hander Trevor Kelley will be in camp as a non-roster invitee after he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A.

The number of players in camp could hit 70 or more.

The Phillies are running low on numbers, based on MLB.com’s calculations. In fact, the Phillies might have to break out Nos. 0 or 00 for the first time since Rick White wore 00 in 2006. Besides the 69 players in camp, there is manager Joe Girardi and the 13 members of his coaching staff.

That pushes the number to 83.

There are six retired numbers: Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Steve Carlton (32), Robin Roberts (36), Mike Schmidt (20) and Jackie Robinson (42), and Roy Halladay's No. 34 will be added to that list on May 29.

On May 29, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game, Roy Halladay’s number will be retired in Philadelphia: https://t.co/vOgLdrSo68 pic.twitter.com/kEB7cf7jL2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 4, 2020

That’s 90.

The Phillies have iced Nos. 6, 11 and 26 for Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley, respectively.

That’s 93.

The team is expected to hold Odubel Herrera’s No. 37 as long as he remains in the organization.

Now they are up to 94.

Traditionally, the Phillies have their Triple-A coaching staff in camp. That could push the number to 98.

Of course, the Phillies can rearrange a few things, but the point is there are going to be a ton of people in camp.

And they aren’t finished signing players yet.

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook .