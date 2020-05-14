Inbox: Looking ahead to the Draft

Draft talk is heating up as the event draws closer. We had a new mock draft go up on Wednesday, both Jim Callis and I held Twitter chats that were completely Draft-related and we talked a lot of Draft on the most recent episode of the Pipeline Podcast. I wanted

I wanted to keep things going with this week’s Inbox, keeping things all Draft, all the time.

Who has a better career: Andrew Vaughn or Spencer Torkelson? — Stephen D'Alesio (@StevieDAles97) May 14, 2020

This question made me think of an excellent question I got during my Twitter chat on Wednesday:

@JonathanMayo What would be the top 5 overall picks (in order) if last year's picks and this year's picks were in the draft together now? #MLBDraft — Mike Sellers (@puk32ellers) May 13, 2020

I figured I could re-answer the second one, which would help answer the first. So, without giving it too much thought during the Twitter chat, I provided this top five:

1. Adley Rutschman

2. Bobby Witt Jr.

3. Spencer Torkelson

4. Andrew Vaughn

5. Asa Lacy

I will add here that Jim Callis told me he’d put Torkelson ahead of Witt. That’s a close one for me, one that’s close to a coin flip. I know how special of a hitter Torkelson is, but I gave Witt the edge because he’s going to play a premium position, shortstop, for a very long time. Up-the-middle athlete over the corner infielder, but not by a whole lot.

So, by this order, that means I’d pick Torkelson over Vaughn in answering the first question. Again, it wouldn’t be by much. I mean, look at their tools side-by-side:

Torkelson: 60 hit, 65 power, 40 run, 50 arm, 50 field

Vaughn: 60 hit, 60 power, 30 run, 50 arm, 45 field

Now, it’s possible we’re still light on Torkelson’s power grade -- there are those who would put at least a 70 on it -- but that’s really the only thing separating the two. Torkelson is a slightly better athlete, one who some feel might be able to handle third or left field, but both are likely to end up at first base. So I’ll take Torkelson in this debate, but it sure is going to be fun to watch the two rake in the big leagues for a long time.

Who are some of your personal favorite draft prospects this year? Why? — Wil (@Wil31356432) May 14, 2020

Every year, those of us who really focus on the Draft have personal favorites (It’s true on the pro side as well) among prospects. They’re not always the top-tier guys, either. Maybe it’s a good back story, or having seen them play very well in person, or that they were really great to talk to.

The first guy that comes to mind for me checks off a couple of those boxes. Anyone who knows me knows I love guys who can really hit, especially high school hitters. When I was covering the PDP League last summer, the guy who impressed me the most in terms of consistent professional at-bats was Robert Hassell III. The Tennessee prep outfielder is currently No. 16 on our Top 200 and Mr. Callis had him going No. 10 overall to the Angels in his latest mock draft. He can really hit, and there will be power there, and could even run well enough to stick in center field long-term. He’s also great to talk to:

One other name for you here is California high school right-hander Max Rajcic. He’s at No. 141 on our Top 200, but man, did I love watching him compete with Orange Lutheran at the National High School Invitational. They won three straight titles and he was part of all three, though he only played third base as a freshman. He's pitched some fantastic baseball with a spotlight on him. He has limited projection, and I don’t know if he’s signable away from his UCLA commitment, but that guy loves to pitch on a big stage.

Any chance the Royals take Veen. With the influx of college pitchers from draft 2 years ago, it seems a bat would be at the top of the list. Especially with a lot of the hitting prospects taking dips last year. I know you should just take best available, but curious. Thanks. — Greg Shirron (@KJH05) May 14, 2020

Is there a chance? Sure. Will it happen? I’m leaning toward a no.

We’ve said this countless times, but it bears repeating here. Teams in the first round, especially at the top, should not, and typically do not, draft based on need. In the case of the Royals at No. 4, that means they shouldn’t automatically take a hitter just because they have that impressive crop of college pitchers from the 2018 Draft class. That said, there certainly are hitters they could consider.

Obviously, if Spencer Torkelson or Austin Martin somehow don’t go in the top three picks, which seems unlikely, then I think the Royals jump at taking either one of them. See? Best player available. After that, it gets a little murkier. There are a pair of pitching prospects in Asa Lacy and Emerson Hancock who could both be available and a very strong argument could be made for either to be the best choice at No. 4. Hancock was who I had in my mock back on April 28, while Mr. Callis did the same in his most recent projection of the first round.

But there are some bats worth considering for sure, and Zac Veen is one of them. He’s the top high school bat in the class, one who has shot up Draft boards into top five consideration. Various prognosticators have the Florida prepster going in the Royals’ spot down to the Padres at No. 8. New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales might make more sense in that he’s a more advanced hitter who could move faster and join those college arms closer to the top of the system. I haven’t made any mock draft calls lately, but I still think Lacy or Hancock are more, or at least as, likely picks for the Royals.