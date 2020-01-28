Podcast: Breaking down the Top 100 Prospects list

There is certainly a lot to talk about on this week's Podcast, the first episode since the 2020 Top 100 Prospects list was unveiled. Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ dive into the lists and break it down from a number of angles. In addition to talking

Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ dive into the lists and break it down from a number of angles. In addition to talking about the process of constructing the list, the guys also discuss No. 1 prospect Wander Franco, candidates to be No. 1 in 2021, the 2019 Draft class and much, much more.

