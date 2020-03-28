Podcast: Breaking down the all-time prospect team

This week on the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff talk about some of the best prospects they've seen over their careers in the baseball industry. The trio breaks down Jim Callis' all-time prospects team, which covers the top youngsters he had a chance to cover

The trio breaks down Jim Callis' all-time prospects team, which covers the top youngsters he had a chance to cover since starting his career in 1988. They also look back at MLB Pipeline's list of the most hyped catching prospects of the past 20 years, including Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman. Finally, the guys compare and contrast the top prospects lists from various publications, discussing how the MLB Top 100 Prospects list compares to others around the internet.

