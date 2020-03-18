Podcast: Looking ahead to 2022, int'l prospects

This week on the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff talk about the prospects you don't know yet ... but will be talking about a lot in a few years. The trio discusses some of the prospects we expect to be creating a lot of buzz

The trio discusses some of the prospects we expect to be creating a lot of buzz in 2022. They also share their thoughts on a pair of international prospects -- Yhoswar Garcia, who recently inked a deal with the Phillies and Yoelqui Céspedes, who has officially been declared a free agent. Finally, the guys talk about the 2020 Draft and the impact coronavirus may have on the event.

