Podcast: Mookie Betts trade reaction

Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ discuss the reported trade between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins that is sending Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. The prospect gurus break down Brusdar Graterol, who will become the Red Sox second-highest ranked prospect on the Top 100 Prospects list, and the impact he may have for the Red Sox.

The trio also discusses the reported trade that is sending Joc Pederson to the Angels. Finally, they talk about some prospects who aren't quite on the Top 100 at the moment, but may jump on the list at some point in the 2020 season.

