Podcast: Prospects competing for roster spots

Baseball is back and this week's edition of the Pipeline Podcast is all about prospects to keep tabs on during Spring Training. Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and @CespedesBBQ's Jordan Shusterman begin the podcast discussing prospects they are excited to see in camp -- most notably those they haven't seen before.

Baseball is back and this week's edition of the Pipeline Podcast is all about prospects to keep tabs on during Spring Training.

Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and @CespedesBBQ's Jordan Shusterman begin the podcast discussing prospects they are excited to see in camp -- most notably those they haven't seen before. After that, the trio turn the discussion toward the 2020 Major League season and which prospects may land an Opening Day roster spot with a strong Spring Training performance.

On the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis are your tour guides through all the unfolding stories and breaking news of baseball's top prospects. Each week, you'll find out about the stars of tomorrow from the guys who know today. Download, subscribe and help others find the show by leaving a rating and review on iTunes or your favorite platform.