Pirates, Dunkin' deliver breakfast to hospitals

PITTSBURGH -- Whether it’s delivering pizza, coffee or bagels, the Pirates and their players have tried to do their part to support local healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts will continue throughout this week, as the Pirates have partnered with Dunkin’ to provide breakfast to staff at seven Allegheny Health Network hospitals.

The Pirates and Dunkin’ will send 25 dozen donuts to each of those seven hospitals in the greater Pittsburgh area. Specifically, a staff member from the Pirates or Dunkin’ will make the delivery each morning to show their support for the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the public health crisis. The club said it was “part of an initiative to celebrate local healthcare workers” for National Hospital Week, which runs from May 10-16.

The Pirates have delivered meals weekly to workers at healthcare facilities, testing stations and blood banks through their partnerships with Chick-fil-A, Slice on Broadway, Silver Star Meats, Eat’n Park and Dunkin’.

The hospitals they are supporting through this initiative are Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh), West Penn Hospital (Pittsburgh), Canonsburg Hospital (Canonsburg, Pa.), Forbes Hospital (Monroeville, Pa.), Jefferson Hospital (Jefferson Hills, Pa.), Allegheny Valley Hospital (Pittsburgh) and Wexford Health and Wellness (Wexford, Pa.).

Pittsburgh’s players have been just as proactive in their support while the season is suspended. In late March, they purchased and arranged for the delivery of 400 pizzas to staff at Allegheny General Hospital. Later that week, they had coffee delivered to healthcare workers and first responders. And in late April, Jameson Taillon and Josh Bell teamed up with the Acorn restaurant to deliver bagels to staff at West Penn Hospital.

