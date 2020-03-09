Bucs send out 6 pitchers in first round of cuts

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pirates made their first round of Spring Training roster cuts on Monday morning, sending out six pitchers who are projected to begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates optioned right-handers JT Brubaker, Blake Cederlind and Cody Ponce to Triple-A and reassigned righties Montana DuRapau, Luis

The Pirates optioned right-handers JT Brubaker, Blake Cederlind and Cody Ponce to Triple-A and reassigned righties Montana DuRapau, Luis Escobar and James Marvel to Minor League camp. The difference in the transaction language is purely procedural; Brubaker, Cederlind and Ponce are on Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster, while the other three were in camp as non-roster invitees.

None of Monday’s moves came as a surprise, as innings are becoming harder to come by in Grapefruit League games as starting pitchers get built up for the season.

Brubaker, Ponce and Marvel will head to Minor League camp and get stretched out to be starting pitchers in Triple-A. Cederlind, DuRapau and Escobar figure to break camp in Indianapolis’ bullpen.

A right forearm/elbow strain limited Brubaker to six starts last season, including four in Triple-A that yielded a 2.57 ERA. His injury turned out to be a devastating blow to the Pirates’ rotation depth in a season when they had 14 pitchers start (or open) at least one game.

The year before, Brubaker -- the Pirates’ No. 28 prospect at the time, according to MLB Pipeline -- had established himself as a starting option by posting a 3.10 ERA over 22 starts for Indianapolis. If not for the injury, he would have pitched in Pittsburgh at some point last season.

“It was more frustrating for the fact that I just couldn’t be on the baseball field. No matter where I was, I was frustrated that I couldn’t go out and play,” Brubaker said. “You work the whole offseason, the whole Spring Training, then get banged up and you can’t continue out the year. That’s the frustrating part.”

Brubaker, 26, said he used the rehab experience to learn how to better prepare himself to pitch. This spring, he worked with new pitching coach Oscar Marin to develop a plan of attack that includes high four-seam fastballs and diving curveballs, a modern pitching approach to complement Brubaker’s typical sinker/slider combination. Now, he’ll head to Minor League camp and prepare for another potential opportunity in the Pirates rotation later this year.

“I was excited to get back out there on the mound and face some hitters, just to be able to tell myself I’m able to go out there and compete without having any worries,” Brubaker said. “It was really a confidence boost. Now, it’s just going to get built up and get ready for the season.”

Cederlind made a particularly positive impression in his first Major League Spring Training. The right-hander showed off his power sinker, confident attitude and strikeout stuff. Cederlind, the Pirates’ 28th-ranked prospect, struck out nine and walked four while not allowing a hit in 4 2/3 innings over five outings in Grapefruit League play.

“I had a great time. I just want to thank the guys in the org for making it so cool. It’s time to go down there and work,” Cederlind said. “It’s been great. It sucks that I have to go to Minor League camp, but maybe we’ll be back up here soon.

“I got a taste of it, seeing what it’s like. We’ll see how quickly I can get back here.”

Cederlind said the big league staff didn’t leave him with any specific instructions as he headed out to Minor League camp, but he is confident he knows what he needs to improve in order to be ready for the Majors -- potentially as soon as this summer. He also thanked Pirates fans, who embraced the reliever on social media.

“They’ve been great to me,” Cederlind said. “Their support has helped push me through camp and led to what it has [been]. I just want them to know they’re appreciated.”

