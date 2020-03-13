Bucs free to depart camp; Spring ops suspended

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pirates reported to LECOM Park and took part in a light workout Friday afternoon, much the same as they might have done prior to their previously scheduled night game against the Twins. Then they gathered in their clubhouse to discuss the fallout from Thursday’s announcement that

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pirates reported to LECOM Park and took part in a light workout Friday afternoon, much the same as they might have done prior to their previously scheduled night game against the Twins. Then they gathered in their clubhouse to discuss the fallout from Thursday’s announcement that Spring Training games had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the start of the season would be delayed by at least two weeks.

Players have been instructed to remain in the Bradenton area through at least Sunday, according to Jameson Taillon, the Pirates’ representative to the MLB Players Association. About four hours after Taillon said that on a conference call with reporters, MLB announced that all Spring Training operations had been suspended, effective immediately.

Pirates players now have three options as to how they move forward: They can remain in Bradenton, where the club has facilities at LECOM Park and Pirate City; they can travel to Pittsburgh, with PNC Park presumably available to them; or they can return to their offseason homes.

“Obviously first and foremost, everyone just wants to stay safe, stay healthy, then we can figure out all the baseball stuff later,” Taillon said. “There’s a lot of moving parts here. I think it’s just going to be different for everybody.”

Taillon noted that it is essentially an individual decision based on personal preference. An established Major Leaguer with housing (and a guaranteed roster spot) might be best served moving on to Pittsburgh. Players with families might want to return home during this downtime. A rehabbing pitcher like Taillon, for instance, will feel most comfortable in Bradenton because he can work directly with the club’s training staff.

“My elbow doesn’t really know that there’s a virus going around, so I still have to look out for that while looking out for my safety,” Taillon said. “But I do like the idea of guys having the option to go home, just because so much is up in the air right now.”

In the meantime, the Pirates will hold a voluntary workout Saturday before closing their facility Sunday. They spent a lot of time Friday asking questions of team president Travis Williams, who is in charge of the club’s day-to-day options; general manager Ben Cherington, who must chart a course for the baseball operations department through this unprecedented event; manager Derek Shelton, who is reconfiguring the team’s schedule; and Todd Tomczyk, the club’s director of sports medicine.

“In a way it was a little eerie, just working [at the ballpark] knowing there was so much uncertainty,” Taillon said.

Taillon fielded a number of questions from reporters that echoed the concerns players expressed during their meeting. They talked about where they might hold camp when they reconvene to prepare for the start of the season, for instance, with Taillon calling it a “wait-and-see situation.” They asked how to support stadium workers and others who might be impacted by the cancellation of spring games and the postponement of regular-season games, too.

“We understand this game affects more than just us,” Taillon said.

Taillon said none of the Pirates have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, another topic of conversation during their meeting Friday.

“At this point, there’s no need to test anybody. We’re all healthy, thank God,” Taillon said. “But I think MLB and MLBPA have discussed options for getting guys tested and making sure there’s a treatment plan in place. With us being in Spring Training, yes, we have team doctors and stuff, but we don’t have our usual healthcare providers with us. I do think they’re kind of working on the infrastructure with that, but for the time being, there’s no testing and no one that’s had to stay away from the field or anything on our end.”

